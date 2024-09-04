Reach the peak of comfort this Autumn with Lough Erne Resort

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

From just £219 per person sharing, you can combine a unique adventure on one of Ireland’s bucket list walks with an overnight dinner, bed and breakfast in the luxury Lough Erne Resort, majestically nestled on its own 600-acre peninsula in the welcoming Fermanagh Lakelands.

As part of Lough Erne Resort’s newly launched Autumn Horizon package, guests can avail of early arrival at the resort and leave their luggage with the hotel’s attentive concierge team before setting off to the Cuilcagh Boardwalk Trail, complete with a sumptuous, packed lunch carefully curated by the resort’s expert culinary team.

The Cuilcagh Boardwalk Trail, also known as the Stairway to Heaven, is one of the largest blanket bogs in Northern Ireland and guides hikers gently up the Cuilcagh Mountain which straddles the border between County Fermanagh in Northern Ireland and County Cavan in the Republic of Ireland.

An exhilarating and awe-inspiring experience, the route meanders for 11km and offers spectacular views across the Fermanagh Lakelands, Donegal and beyond. The views from the summit of the mountain are simply breathtaking.

Upon your return to the resort, your tired feet will welcome a luxurious, soothing pre-booked 30-minute foot massage at the Thai Spa, with a hand massage available as an alternative.

In the evening, having worked up an appetite, you can delight your taste buds with a tempting five-course fine dining experience in the acclaimed Catalina Restaurant before lying back and unwinding in one of the hotel’s recently refurbished guest rooms, oozing charm, calmness and serenity.

The next morning you will start the new day with a delicious lakeside breakfast and the chance to enjoy a refreshing dip in the infinity pool within the hotel’s Thai Spa.