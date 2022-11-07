Rishi Sunak runs off stage and is rushed out of room by aides at COP27 in Egypt

One of Mr. Sunak’s aides could be seen whispering into his ear while he was on stage - the prime minister left the room soon after.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was rushed off the stage at an event at COP27 in Egypt on Monday afternoon. A video which captured the prime minister’s exit was shared on social media by journalist and director/editor of UK climate change website, Carbon Brief, Leo Hickman.

Mr. Sunak was on stage with other world leaders for a climate change event when his aides interrupted him. It has not been confirmed what information Mr. Sunak received from his aides.

It is being reported that two minutes before he fled the stage, an aide spoke to Mr. Sunak who subsequently left the stage and Mr. Sunak remained seated. However, a short while later, another aide approached Mr. Sunak and it was then that the prime minister ran off the stage and out one of the exits at the rear of the hall.

No official statement has been issued by Downing Street to explain the prime minister’s dramatic exit however it is believed he left early to prepare for a keynote climate change speech he would make later in the afternoon.

Mr. Sunak used the speech to announce that the UK remains committed to donating £11.6b to a climate change fund. Mr. Sunak also said the UK would be tripling the amount of money earmarked for adaptation to £1.5bn by 2025.

Mr. Sunak, who only last week said he would attend COP27, went on to echo the words of French President Emmanuel Macron by saying Russia’s invasion of Ukraine must not be used as an excuse to row back on climate change promises.