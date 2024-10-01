Sport, arts and culture boosts young people's wellbeing – new research

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The wellbeing of young people in the UK has significantly decreased in the last two decades with a major international study ranking the UK’s young people fourth from bottom out of 74 countries in terms of life satisfaction.

However, ongoing research into creative health from The University of Manchester has found increasingly positive links between young people’s wellbeing and participation in arts, culture, entertainment and sport.

In a new article, Stephanie Ray, Samuel Hugh-Jones and Professor Neil Humphrey reveal that findings from their recent study as part of the #BeeWell project demonstrate that “those who engaged with wide-ranging or selective activities had improved wellbeing one year later compared to those with generally low engagement.”

But they warn: “Our research shows inequalities in how frequently young people participated in arts, culture, entertainment and sports activities” with, for example, LGBTQ+ young people and those from socioeconomically disadvantaged backgrounds participating less in sports, other physical activities or playing computer games.

The academics highlight a growing body of evidence which demonstrates the efficacy and economic value of Supporting Participation in Arts, Culture, Entertainment and Sports (SPACES) in addressing the crisis in young people’s wellbeing.

This includes the 2023 Creative Health Review by the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Arts, Health and Wellbeing which concluded that: “The long-term value of investing in creative health must be recognised and appropriate resources should be allocated by HM Treasury.”

In their piece, published by Policy@Manchester, Ray, Hugh-Jones and Humphrey remind readers that the new Labour’s government’s general election-winning manifesto pledged action to address the “mental health epidemic that is paralysing lives, particularly those of children and young people.”

The University of Manchester experts write: “A national creative health strategy could work to address this epidemic. Such a strategy must take into consideration the barriers to young people’s participation in creative activities. Central to both local and national strategies must be a commitment to listen to young people’s voices as this work takes shape.”

They continue: “To address inequalities in participation, increased provision is needed in and out of school, with a focus on making a diverse range of activities and programmes that are accessible and appealing to all.”

Several examples of existing local activities which could shape a national strategy are suggested including the Greater Manchester Baccalaureate which provides “an ambitious pathway for young people from the age of 14 to undertake high quality technical qualifications that combine core academic skills with performing arts and design, offering a direct route to creative, culture and sport employment sectors.”

Ray, Hugh-Jones and Humphrey advocate the implementation of a national Creative Health Strategy “coordinated by the Cabinet Office and strongly involving the Department for Education, the Department for Health and Social Care, and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport.”

They write: “Our research can inform such a strategy, which can only be truly realised through a unified effort involving researchers, educators, policymakers, practitioners and young people. It is only by collaborating across these diverse sectors that we can ensure SPACES becomes a firmly established catalyst for wellbeing benefits that resonate across generations.”

‘Creating SPACES for young people’s wellbeing’ by Professor Neil Humphrey, Stephanie Ray and Samuel Hugh-Jones is available to read on the Policy@Manchester website.

A #BeeWell webinar organised by The University of Manchester is being held on Tuesday 8 October from 5-6.30pm. At the event, researchers, artists, allied professionals and young people will discuss how participation in arts, culture, entertainment and sports can improve young people’s wellbeing. Anyone wishing to attend can register here.