Three expands its 5G mobile network in 86 rural and coastal locations across the UK

Mobile provider Three has spread its 5G coverage to 86 new areas after a poll showed that holidaymakers stay away from destinations with poor coverage.

A survey of 2,000 people by Development Economics found that two thirds said good network coverage is important while on holiday.

Some 58% said they would be less likely to choose accommodation in areas with poor mobile phone coverage.

Two-fifths said they would avoid visiting a restaurant or doing an activity if the signal was poor and a quarter would be unlikely to visit a holiday destination if they found reviews describing the area as having poor coverage.

This underlines just how important phone coverage is - and Three is now spreading its 5G network to even more rural and coastal locations around the UK.

Which areas will now get Three’s 5G coverage?

Off the back of the research, Three has announced its spreading its 5G coverage to 86 new areas.

These areas include rural and coastal locations across the UK like Dartmouth, Milford on Sea, Aberystwyth, Holywood and Irvine.

They join staycation hotspots such as Brighton, Blackpool, Edinburgh and Bangor that already have 5G coverage.

Since the start of 2022, 5G has been rolled out to 86 new areas including North Devon, Torbay and Great Yarmouth.

Three says that its £2 billion investment in network technology has doubled the number of 5G sites in the last year to 3,200.

Why is Three widening its 5G coverage?

Elaine Carey, Three UK Chief Commercial Officer, said: “We are committed to playing our part to ensure we continue to provide excellent coverage for all.

"That’s why we’re investing £2m every day in the network to rollout the UK’s fastest 5G network which now covers more than 56% of the UK’s population.”

Ms Carey added: “Whether it’s a coastal trip to the seaside, a quiet cottage getaway, or a city break, there is an expectation from holidaymakers that they will be able to stay in touch with friends and family, make use of online review and booking platforms, and post about their trip on social media."

Which providers offer 5G in the UK?

All four of the UK’s core networks, EE, O2, Vodafone and Three, offer 5G.

5G is the fifth generation of mobile wireless communication technology and the successor to the 4G standard.

It arrived in 2019 with mobile networks competing to offer the new technology.

Three launched 5G in August 2019 but only as a broadband product in London.

But they slowly expanded with 5G now switched on in selected postcodes across the country.

Initially, 5G was only reserved for the most expensive phones but it has now started to appear on far cheaper devices.