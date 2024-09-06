Tool sets are among the bargains that will be up for grabs in the middle aisle on Sunday | Aldi

Aldi’s Specialbuys baskets will be groaning under the weight of paint, tools, and workwear this weekend - so it’s the perfect time to stock up

Early autumn is a great time of year for a spot of DIY. The kids are back at school, the nights are drawing in, and we've still got a while before the leaves start falling and the weather takes a turn.

Household maintenance jobs become more important during the colder months, so stocking up on products and tools to get these little jobs ticked off your list early is going to be on a lot of people's agendas.

It's great timing then, to see another big DIY event at Aldi. They're always popular, and usually a great time to restock sheds and tool boxes, but this one has plenty to offer.

Spanner sets with ratchets are ideal for automotive jobs | Aldi

One of the things I'm most excited about is the tools. I could do with a new screwdriver set, and there's a few going on sale on Sunday, September 8, when the DIY event starts.

This socket set looks too good to miss for £8.99, and I'm going to take a close look at this Workzone crimping tool set. For £7.99, it looks like I'll have all I need for a wiring job I've been meaning to do in my motorhome.

There's also a really nice ratchet wrench set for £9.99, or a simpler set of ratchet spanners for the same price. These will be great for automotive jobs.

Feature-wall paint is definitely on my list | Aldi

I'm also keen to take a look at some of the painting kit that's going to be landing in the middle aisle on Sunday, because the wife's been bugging me to paint the spare room.

Not only is there going to be some feature-wall paint tubs for just £6.99, but it might be the perfect opportunity to grab some new painting tools and this £14.99 roller and brush set looks ideal.

While I'm there I'll grab some Workzone tape to square off the edges of my feature wall and, because I know I'll make a mess, I'll snap up a £4.99 box of cleaning wipes.

There's so much to go at on Sunday, judging by the early previews on the Aldi website, that I'm going to need a bigger trolley by the time I get out of the middle aisle.

Just make sure you don't follow me into the checkout, because it'll take some time to get it all scanned.