Bay City Bowlers nonagenarian, Tommy Hutton (90) made his debut this week and the Cubs from QE2 continued with their fine form.

Second placed Q Club travelled to Qe2 Cubs

Tyler McKee took out a classy finish after he went off table from break. Second frame saw McKillop and Jack Carson play a more tactical frame which Jack ended up winning. Rhys McLaughlin did not take advantage of his chance and Andrew potted a long red and black to win. Wins from Riley and Jude saw the home side 4-3 down at half time.

Coming out the second half the Cubs knew work had to be done so they sent out Carson against McKillop again which saw him break dry then Carson played a double from the gods which made it 4-4. Riley Patterson took out a classy finish. Q Club went with experienced AJ and Ryan Scott to take them 6-5 up and just like last week the Cubs came back and won 8-6 taking the last three frames. Star players on the night: Jack Carson and Riley Patterson.

Tommy Hutton (90) in action. Photo by: Gareth McIlwrath

Scorpions welcomed Rab and Big T’s Rockets to the Times Bar. Rockets took the first frame with a good finish. Darren Whiteside levelled scores before Davey Blair put the Rockets ahead with a sensational finish. Lee McIIreevy made it 2-2 with a classy finish of his own and Colin Rafferty put Scorpions 3-2 up after, sportingly, Rab Butler called a foul that the ref did not see.

Jonny Johnston drew level for Rockets and Chris Carson gave the Scorpions a slender 4-3 lead at the interval. Rockets came out with a steely determination after the break and rampantly punished the Scorpions’ many unforced errors in their first home league match of the season, winning the second half 7-0. Men of the match were Jonny Johnston 3/3 and Davy Blair 3/3.

Undefeated Galacticos travelled to Bowlers who have yet to secure a point. A flattering first half score line of 0-7 in favour of Galacticos appeared at half time, though reports are that many of the frames could have gone either way. Gary Wallace took his second frame of the night and secured another three points for the league leaders.

Rab Carson finally got a frame on the board for Bowlers and Tommy Hutton gave a great account of himself on his debut but captain Derek Whiteside eventually took the win. Glen Colwell added another for the Bowlers before the remainder of frames went to the champions elect.

QE2 Cubs, the league's youngest team. Photo by: Harry Warwick

Final Score: Bowlers 2 Galacticos 12. Men of the match were Derek Whiteside 3/3, Paul Harris 3/3 - and Aaron Rolston's 3/3 sees him move to the top of the Player of the Year table.

Colts v Spartans

You can view this match on Carrick and District Pool League's Youtube Channel https://youtu.be/15Rw-if2rCM?si=tcKK8AsfYkpWXWlV

Spartans travelled to Greenisland to play the Colts and raced into a 0-3 lead in double quick time with wins for Mark Millar (reverse dish), Paddy Graham and veteran Robert Hawkins with a break & dish.

Colts’ Aaron Waters had an eight ball clearance against Kenny English but Billy Pawson restored the three frame lead soon after. Colts’ vice captain Colin Beckinsale and Spartans' Mark Millar shared the next two frames: 2-5 at the break.

Spartans took the next three frames with wins for R Hawkins, P Graham and Kenny English. Joe Patton pulled a frame back for the Colts: 3-8. The Spartans finished off the match taking the last three Frames to complete a 3-11 away win. R Hawkins & M Millar both got hat-trick wins for their team