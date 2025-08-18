All hands on deck for the Irish Women’s Bowling Association Championships
It’s going to be quite a historic occasion for the local club; especially with Club Member and Past President, Angela Thompson being the IWBA President this year.
While some semi-final matches are having to be played on Friday due to bowlers being in up be possibly three competitions, the Official Opening by President Angela Thompson and the Welcome to the Borough by the Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Alderman Stephen Moutray.
The local highlight of the tournament is the participation of Lurgan bowlers, Shirley Dew, Teri Millar and Doreen Whelan who will represent in the NIWBA Pairs and Triples, having won their semi-final matches at Lisnagarvey last week.