Antrim and Newtownabbey set for football extravaganza with SuperCupNI Girls’ Tournament

The Mayor and deputy Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey express pride in hosting the Girls’ Tournament and seeing local footballers compete on world stage.

Football fever is spreading across Antrim and Newtownabbey as the Borough gears up for a week of football action with the kick-off of the 2024 SuperCupNI Girls’ Tournament.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council will host 14 Premier and Junior Girls’ teams in the Girls’ sections of the prestigious international youth tournament, with Manchester United being the star attraction in an impressive line-up of top teams from around the world.

The 2024 SuperCupNI, celebrating its 41st year, will kick off with its traditional welcome parade and opening ceremony in Coleraine on Sunday 21st July before an action-packed week of girls’ football gets underway across five locations in Antrim and Newtownabbey on Monday 22nd July.

Joining Manchester United in the Premier Section are the Northern Ireland international side, fellow Premier League teams Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers, USSSA and Surf Select from the USA, and Galway United and Athlone Town from the League of Ireland.

The Girls’ Junior Section will be contested by local sides Linfield, Crusaders, and Larne, who will face USA-based clubs FC America and Surf Select.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly said: "We are incredibly proud to host the SuperCupNI girls’ tournament across the Borough. This year, the girls’ tournament has expanded significantly, attracting top-tier teams from around the world, including Manchester United, Aston Villa, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and leading clubs from the USA and the Republic of Ireland.

“This exceptional tournament provides our local female players with opportunities to compete at the highest level and gain invaluable experience in their football journey, and I wish them all the very best of luck. It’s going to be an exciting week of football action, and I encourage everyone to come out, enjoy the matches, and show their support for these talented young footballers.”

Deputy Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Councillor Paul Dunlop BEM added: "The SuperCupNI is a remarkable event, and we are honoured to host such a prestigious competition. This tournament holds a special place in my heart, as I have amazing memories of competing in the competition as a young boy when representing Antrim Town in 1985 and 1987.

"The Girls’ Tournament, hosted right here in Antrim and Newtownabbey, puts our local female footballers on the world stage, and it’s truly inspiring to see next generation of female footballers given the same opportunity to shine on such a prestigious stage.

“By welcoming top youth teams from around the globe, we are not only providing our local players with incredible opportunities to compete at the highest level but reaffirming our commitment to showcasing Antrim and Newtownabbey as a premier destination for international youth sports.

“The tournament also serves as a fantastic opportunity to attract visitors to the borough, driving both tourism and the local economy. As teams and supporters from around the world gather for this prestigious event, local businesses such as hotels, restaurants, and shops will hopefully benefit from the increased footfall, while providing a memorable experience for all attendees."

The group stages and knockout rounds of the Girls’ Tournament will be held at venues across Antrim and Newtownabbey: Cloyne Crescent, Monkstown; The Diamond in Rathcoole; Chimney Corner, Antrim; Mossley Park, Mossley and Dixon Park, Ballyclare.

The Cup Finals for the Girls’ Premier and Junior section will take place at Ballyclare Comrades’ new 3G pitch at Dixon Park on Friday 26th July.

For more information, fixtures and tickets, visit the SuperCupNI website: www.supercupni.com.