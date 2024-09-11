Banbridge host Scottish club Canmore on second leg of tour

On a sun drenched Saturday at King George V playing fields Banbridge bowling club hosted Canmore bowling club from Forfar, Scotland on the second leg of their end of season tour. It was a great day as both clubs came together for their first meeting with the home side coming out on top.

British Isles Under 25 series: This weekend sees three of our younger members don the Irish jersey for this years British Isles Under-25 series at Belmont BC, Belfast. Peter Haughey, Adam Cromie and Alex Cromie who has been handed the captains armband for the weekend will be out to try and record a home series win with their compatriots. The action kicks off on Saturday morning and will conclude on Sunday.