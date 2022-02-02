Banbridge Ladies 2nd XI to strong for Ballymoney

Both teams started with intense flurries of end-to-end action, however, the Ballymoney side was first to convert to the scoreboard after catching Banbridge on the turnover.

The away team quickly bounced back, relentlessly pressuring their opponent’s backline which resulted in a penalty corner.

It was Amy Somerville who confidently received the ball on the reverse at the top of the D and hammered it past the goalkeeper’s left side to secure the first goal for Banbridge.

The opening quarter ended 1-1.

Ballymoney upped the tempo in the second quarter, pressuring the Banbridge defence again and again.

However, Charley Brush and Michelle Hillen steadily thwarted the home side’s attack on numerous occasions until Ballymoney slipped the ball over the line, bringing the score to 2-1.

After a constructive team talk from Abbie Blakely at half-time, Banbridge came out determined to equal the score in the third quarter.

Jess Hassan and Cliona Scullion pulled off some beautiful interlinking play but the Banbridge forward line just could not break through the Ballymoney defence.

The home side continued to advance, forcing goalkeeper Grace Nugent to pull off some athletic saves.

Still Ballymoney continued to knock at the door and won a number of penalty corners.

They eventually swept the ball past the Banbridge defence and into the net.

The third quarter ended 3-1.

Banbridge came out fighting in the final quarter, holding the majority of the possession throughout.

Jenny Wilson continued to distribute strong balls out to the wings and centre forward, resulting in a spate of opportunities on goal for Banbridge, but they failed to find a way around a strong defensive line.