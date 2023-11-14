Cookstown's Charlie Mulligan beats current Welsh and British champion at Pontypool ABC show

Cookstown Boxing Club had two boys in action at the Pontypool ABC show in Wales over the weekend - Charlie Mulligan and Cayden Cummings.

Charlie Mulligan and Cayden Cummings from Cookstown Boxing Club pictured with their coaches in Wales. Credit: Submitted

First in action was Cummings with local favourite Conor Mayley. Despite taking awhile to get settled in his first international bout, Cummings came on strong as the fight progressed.

Mayley just about picked up the win on the judges scorecards, but Cayden can be very proud of himself.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured ringside at the Pontypool ABC Wales are Charlie Mulligan and Cayden Cummings from Cookstown Boxing Club with their coaches. Credit: Submitted

Advertisement

Advertisement

The big contest featured Charlie Mulligan pitted against what seemed to be a formidable home favourite and the current Welsh and British champion Kai Powell.

Powell, started very aggressively in round one and Mulligan sure enough weathered the storm to find his range and started to pick some eye catching shots to fluster and frustrate Powell.