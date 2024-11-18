Second professional fight 'a dream come true' for young Co Tyrone boxer

By Stanley Campbell
Published 18th Nov 2024, 15:47 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2024, 15:48 GMT
Charles 'The Dream' McDonagh is looking forward to his second professional fight in the New Year coming on the back of his recent debut victory over Nicaraguan Nestor Maradiaga.

The 21-year-old Dungannnon man cruised through four rounds using his smart boxing iq to score a points victory over Maradiaga at St Andrew’s Sporting Club in Glasgow to herald a great start to his professional career.

Speaking of the upcoming fight in The Ulster Hall, Belfast, on February 1 which will be televised by BBC Sports, McDonagh said it was “a dream come true.”

“This is a great opportunity for me to show case my skill on a big platform for my second professional fight,” he said.

Charles 'The Dream' McDonagh.Charles 'The Dream' McDonagh.
"I have ticket link available for my fight if anyone would like to come support me contact me through instagram @Charlesmcdonagh14 Facebook Charles mcdonagh or email [email protected] all the support will be much appreciated.”

McDonagh has former Unified World Champion Ryan Burnett coaching him and also a former Commonwealth Champion Craig Docherty in his corner.

