Second professional fight 'a dream come true' for young Co Tyrone boxer
The 21-year-old Dungannnon man cruised through four rounds using his smart boxing iq to score a points victory over Maradiaga at St Andrew’s Sporting Club in Glasgow to herald a great start to his professional career.
Speaking of the upcoming fight in The Ulster Hall, Belfast, on February 1 which will be televised by BBC Sports, McDonagh said it was “a dream come true.”
“This is a great opportunity for me to show case my skill on a big platform for my second professional fight,” he said.
"I have ticket link available for my fight if anyone would like to come support me contact me through instagram @Charlesmcdonagh14 Facebook Charles mcdonagh or email [email protected] all the support will be much appreciated.”
McDonagh has former Unified World Champion Ryan Burnett coaching him and also a former Commonwealth Champion Craig Docherty in his corner.