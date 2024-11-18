Second professional fight 'a dream come true' for young Co Tyrone boxer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Charles 'The Dream' McDonagh is looking forward to his second professional fight in the New Year coming on the back of his recent debut victory over Nicaraguan Nestor Maradiaga.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old Dungannnon man cruised through four rounds using his smart boxing iq to score a points victory over Maradiaga at St Andrew’s Sporting Club in Glasgow to herald a great start to his professional career.

Speaking of the upcoming fight in The Ulster Hall, Belfast, on February 1 which will be televised by BBC Sports, McDonagh said it was “a dream come true.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a great opportunity for me to show case my skill on a big platform for my second professional fight,” he said.

Charles 'The Dream' McDonagh.

"I have ticket link available for my fight if anyone would like to come support me contact me through instagram @Charlesmcdonagh14 Facebook Charles mcdonagh or email [email protected] all the support will be much appreciated.”

McDonagh has former Unified World Champion Ryan Burnett coaching him and also a former Commonwealth Champion Craig Docherty in his corner.