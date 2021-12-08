Teenager Ruben and boxing club colleagues ‘flying the flag for Carrickfergus’

Ruben Bell (16) recently won two prestigious competitions: the Antrim 12s in October and the Antrim Open in November.

His performances and those of his Carrickfergus Amateur Boxing Club colleagues were highlighted when the Mayor of Mid and East Antim, Councillor William McCaughey and Alderman Billy Ashe went along to check out the facilities and pass on their well wishes.

Councillor McCaughey said: “The fact this young man has achieved so much for such a young club is amazing. The talent coming out of this sporting facility is exciting to see and I’m sure Ruben will be an inspiration to many coming through the sport.

The Mayor, Cllr William McCaughey and Ald Billy Ashe visited Ruben and the team at Carrickfergus Amateur Boxing Club.

“Mid and East Antrim Borough Council really values the contribution sporting clubs like this make to our local communities and supporting young talent achieve their goals is fantastic to see.

“I wish Ruben and the club all the best for what looks to be a very promising future.”

Prior to clubs having to close during the Covid-19 pandemic, Ruben has previously won the Antrim 3s, Ulster 9 County Novice Championships, Antrim 6s and Antrim 12s.

Alderman Ashe said: “Carrickfergus Amateur Boxing Club is one of many youth activities were volunteers help our young people live and realise their dreams, well done to Jason and his staff for the interest and time invested in our young people.

“During lockdown Ruben stayed focused on his boxing and trained continuously at home. He is dedicated to his training and puts in a lot of hard work and commitment and is a real credit to the club.

“It’s absolutely brilliant to see Ruben doing so well and being dedicated to his chosen sport and flying the flag for Carrickfergus.”

The club, located in Ellis Street, was established in 2019 providing boxing training and fitness sessions to people from the age of 5.

