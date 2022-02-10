Whitehead-based Castle Boxing Club hails its first All-Ireland title holder (13)

Harvey Cochrane, who now has his sights on qualifying for the European Schoolboy Championships in Turkey in August, landed the All-Ireland success in December.

And to mark the achievement the 13-year-old Castle Boxing Club member was visited by the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim , Councillor William McCaughey and two-time Olympic bronze medallist and Commonwealth champion boxer, Paddy Barnes.

The talented sportsman has won all 15 of his contests since stepping into the ring at the age of seven. To date, his impressive list of accolades include four County Antrim titles, three Ulster titles, and the Armagh/Down Championship.

During his visit to the club, the Mayor also congratulated two other promising boxers, Ben McCartney, who won silver in the recent Co Antrim Championships, and Luke Whitten, for his successes in the Ulster and Co Antrim Championships last season.

The Mayor said: “The fantastic achievements of young Harvey, Ben and Lee, and all the other young boxers within the club, is testament to the dedication of the trainers, volunteers and supporters.

“The level of talent which exists across our entire sporting community in Mid and East Antrim is something to be so proud of, and it was a true privilege to meet all those associated with the club. Well done to all.”

Head coach John Neill said: “Harvey came to the club at seven years of age. The moment I watched him hit a bag I knew from that minute I had someone very special.

Castle Boxing Club welcomes the Mayor, Councillor William McCaughey and Olympic medal-winning boxer Paddy Barnes.