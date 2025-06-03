Young Dungannon boxer Charles 'The Dream' McDonagh in action at Maximum Risk event in Belfast

By Stanley Campbell
Published 3rd Jun 2025, 15:48 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2025, 16:24 BST

One of Ireland’s most exciting up and coming young boxers Charles ‘The Dream’ McDonagh will be in action at the forthcoming Maximum Risk event at Girdwood Community Hub in Belfast on August 2

McDonagh, from Dungannon, is undefeated after two fights and the former amateur is eager to climb a step further up the Lightweight rankings following his victory over Sheffield’s Karl Sampson at the Ulster Hall in February.

Promoter Mark Dunlop said: “I am delighted to add Charles to the event, he is very dedicated and deserves every success, his coach, former unified world champion Ryan Burnett believes he can go all the way.”

Undefeated Charles 'The Dream' McDonagh | SuppliedUndefeated Charles 'The Dream' McDonagh | Supplied
McDonagh said: "It’s a privilege to be added to such an exciting event and I will be working hard to show the improvement I have been making in the gym with (Burnett).”

With the full card to be announced ticket sales are now available from www.eventbrite.co.uk or contact Charles on 07767 501986.

