Young Dungannon boxer Charles 'The Dream' McDonagh in action at Maximum Risk event in Belfast
McDonagh, from Dungannon, is undefeated after two fights and the former amateur is eager to climb a step further up the Lightweight rankings following his victory over Sheffield’s Karl Sampson at the Ulster Hall in February.
Promoter Mark Dunlop said: “I am delighted to add Charles to the event, he is very dedicated and deserves every success, his coach, former unified world champion Ryan Burnett believes he can go all the way.”
McDonagh said: "It’s a privilege to be added to such an exciting event and I will be working hard to show the improvement I have been making in the gym with (Burnett).”
With the full card to be announced ticket sales are now available from www.eventbrite.co.uk or contact Charles on 07767 501986.
