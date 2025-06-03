Young Dungannon boxer Charles 'The Dream' McDonagh in action at Maximum Risk event in Belfast

One of Ireland’s most exciting up and coming young boxers Charles ‘The Dream’ McDonagh will be in action at the forthcoming Maximum Risk event at Girdwood Community Hub in Belfast on August 2

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McDonagh, from Dungannon, is undefeated after two fights and the former amateur is eager to climb a step further up the Lightweight rankings following his victory over Sheffield’s Karl Sampson at the Ulster Hall in February.

Promoter Mark Dunlop said: “I am delighted to add Charles to the event, he is very dedicated and deserves every success, his coach, former unified world champion Ryan Burnett believes he can go all the way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Undefeated Charles 'The Dream' McDonagh | Supplied

McDonagh said: "It’s a privilege to be added to such an exciting event and I will be working hard to show the improvement I have been making in the gym with (Burnett).”

With the full card to be announced ticket sales are now available from www.eventbrite.co.uk or contact Charles on 07767 501986.