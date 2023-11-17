The eagerly anticipated Knockout Cup Final took place on Tuesday night and didn't disappoint.

Whitehead Rangers Club hosted the event as both The Spartans and The Trojans play their home matches there. Both sides boasted a host of international players many of whom had just returned from Malta whilst representing Northern Ireland.

The Trojans settled into the match quicker than their opponents, taking the first two frames. The Spartans rallied and won four of the next ifve frames to lead at the interval.

The see-saw nature of the final continued in the second session and the match finished tied at 7-7. A decider was required to separate the sides and it was Kenny English of The Spartans who held his nerve and edged out the all important frame.

Trojans and Spartans served up a high quality pool match at Whitehead. Photo submitted

The match was a high quality affair and fitting of any final. Unfortunately there had to be a losing side, but The Trojans can take a lot of positives from their run in the cup and the quality they have displayed in each round.

The newly reformed Spartans have won the first major trophy of the season and will be hoping it is one of many in the coming years.