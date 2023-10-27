Whitehead pool teams reach the final of the Knockout Cup
Stuart Kelly continued the high quality start with an excellent break and dish. The score was soon 3-0 Trojans as Stevie McLaughlin took his opportunity to clear.
A well worked out clearance by Colts' Joe Patton provided the away side their first frame of the match, to leave the tie poised at 3-1. In the next, an exchange of safety play ended when Andy Quinn secured two shots. Andy potted some great balls, including a nice long black, to take the frame and make it 4-1.
Next up the two captains took to the table. Stevie Hamilton secured the frame with a six ball clearance, including cannoning a difficult ball off the cushion, to make it 5-1. Stuart Kelly secured a 6-1 lead for the Trojans at half time with some great potting.
An excellent break and dish from Aaron Farr, who will be representing Northern Ireland in Malta at the European Pool Championships next week, put the Trojans on the hill. With another great performance, Stuart Kelly took the 9th frame to give the Trojans an 8-1 win to put them in the final.
Whitehead Spartans also eased into the BM KItchen Designs Knockout Cup final on Tuesday night with a comfortable 8-4 win over Q Club. The Whitehead Spartans were up against their neighbours Q Club in Larne.
The Whitehead men controlled the first session with a 6-1 lead over the hosts capitalising on many missed opportunities. Q Club reeled off three frames in the second half to keep the match alive however it was new signing Aaron Rolston who sealed the match with a finish in the 12th frame to set up an all Whitehead final between the Trojans and the Spartans.
The final takes place on November 14 in Whitehead Glasgow Rangers Supporters Club at 8.15pm. If you cannot make it to the venue, a live stream will be available via the Carrick Pool League Facebook channel.