The first semi-final of the BM Kitchen Designs Knockout Cup between the Trojans and Colts began with a superb reverse dish by Aaron Farr (pictured), in no time at all, to set the home team on their way.

Stuart Kelly continued the high quality start with an excellent break and dish. The score was soon 3-0 Trojans as Stevie McLaughlin took his opportunity to clear.

A well worked out clearance by Colts' Joe Patton provided the away side their first frame of the match, to leave the tie poised at 3-1. In the next, an exchange of safety play ended when Andy Quinn secured two shots. Andy potted some great balls, including a nice long black, to take the frame and make it 4-1.

Next up the two captains took to the table. Stevie Hamilton secured the frame with a six ball clearance, including cannoning a difficult ball off the cushion, to make it 5-1. Stuart Kelly secured a 6-1 lead for the Trojans at half time with some great potting.

The BM Kitchen Designs Knockout Cup final will feature two Whitehead team. Photo submitted

An excellent break and dish from Aaron Farr, who will be representing Northern Ireland in Malta at the European Pool Championships next week, put the Trojans on the hill. With another great performance, Stuart Kelly took the 9th frame to give the Trojans an 8-1 win to put them in the final.

Whitehead Spartans also eased into the BM KItchen Designs Knockout Cup final on Tuesday night with a comfortable 8-4 win over Q Club. The Whitehead Spartans were up against their neighbours Q Club in Larne.

The Whitehead men controlled the first session with a 6-1 lead over the hosts capitalising on many missed opportunities. Q Club reeled off three frames in the second half to keep the match alive however it was new signing Aaron Rolston who sealed the match with a finish in the 12th frame to set up an all Whitehead final between the Trojans and the Spartans.

Trojans' Aaron Farr makes his international pool debut next week in Malta. Photo by: Harry Warwick

