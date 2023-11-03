Many players are away on international pool duty in Malta and there was torrential rain and flooding on our roads but the Carrick & District Pool league sponsored by SKC GAMING NI would not be deterred from keeping the pool balls rolling this week.

Trojans v Railway Blues

A fine clearance by Ricky Moulds quickly put the home side 1-0 up. A superb long red set Stevie McLaughlin up for an easy black to the middle pocket to make it 2-0 for the Trojans. A fine cut on the black from Aaron Farr quickly made it 3-0. The next frame was a toing and froing affair, but following a foul by his opponent, Stevie Hamilton potted the black to make it 4-0.

An unfortunate in off by Alan Corrigan let his opponent in, but he failed to capitalise. A brilliant cut on his final red and a black into a blind pocket made it 5-0. Andy Quinn had the easiest of shots on the black, following a foul by his opponent to make it 6-0.

Carrick & District Pool League. Photo submitted

The last frame of the first half was long one, with it finally going the way of Ryan Stewart to give the Railway Blues their first win of the night. A great clearance gave Ricky Moulds his second frame of the night to put the Trojans on the hill. In the next frame, Stevie Quinn almost went in off after potting the black, but the white refused to drop, giving the Trojans a well earned three points.

More fine potting from Aaron Farr also gave him his second frame of the night and put the Trojans further ahead. The final four frames were shared with wins for Ryan Stewart and Kenny Crawford for the visitors and Andy Quinn and Girvan Fleming for the hosts. Best for the Railway Blues was Ryan Stewart with 2/3. Best for the Trojans were Ricky Moulds, Aaron Farr and Andy Quinn all with 2/2. Final score Trojans 11 Railway Blues 3.

Bay City Bowlers vs Rockets to Be

Rockets To Be took the lead after a tactical first frame with Ricky Hill making an unbelievable double on the final red to close the frame out. The Bowlers hit back in the second frame with a great finish from Rab Carson - three tough yellows and the black to level the score one each.

The third frame was a scrappy one which Gareth McIlwrath thought he’d won until the white dropped in the middle pocket after potting the black. Frames four and five went to the Rockets to Be with a nice clean-up from John Rainey and a fantastic double to the middle from Mark Irvine. Frame six went a bit awkward but Stevie Campbell held his nerve and took the frame. The Bowlers’ Ian McMillan took the final frame of the first half, the score at half time Bowlers 2 – 5 Rockets to Be.

The second half saw the rockets continuing their winning streak with successes for Ricky Hill and Mark porter in frames 8 and 9, but in frame 10 the Bowlers looked to be gaining some momentum after another great finish from Rab Carson and a win from Glen Colwell in 11 to make the score 4-7 to the Rockets to Be.

Alas, it wasn’t to continue as in frame 12 Cris McCurry took the winning frame. The last two frames were one apiece with wins for Ian McMillan and Mark Irvine. Final score Bay City Bowlers 5 – 9 Rockets to Be. All in all, a close match. Special mentions to Ricky Hill 2/2, Mark Porter 2/2, Ian McMillan 2/2 and Rab Carson 2/3.

Scorpions vs Q Club

William Irvine was soon on the board for the visitors. Gerry McCorry and Michael Wilson gave Scorpions the lead before a brace from Ciaran O’Toole and Ryan Scott swung the lead back to Q Club. Chris Carson levelled once more and again William Irvine put the Q Club ahead. 3-4 at the interval.

Colin Rafferty and Gerry McCorry swung the lead back to Scorpions once more, and yet again the Q Club wrestled back the lead with another two hard fought frames for William Irvine and Ciaran OToole. Lee McIlreevy levelled at 6-6 in this epic match.

Ciaran O’Toole put the Q Club on the hill with a great pressure double on the black. An equally exquisite penultimate last ball off two cushions set Michael Wilson up for the win. Final Score Scorpions 7 Q Club 7. Hat tricks for Q Club’s William Irvine and Ciaran OToole earned them the titles of most valuable players on the night.

This draw means Galacticos move four points clear at the top of the league table.

