Colin Glen welcomes 66 walkers and runners

Ten people recorded new personal bests – a massive well done to all – and representatives of 12 different clubs took part.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Colin Glen Parkrun began on 10th October 2015. Since then 2,873 participants have completed 17,158 Parkruns covering a total distance of 85,790 km, including 2,805 new personal bests. A total of 401 individuals have volunteered 3,391 times.

A spokesperson said: “Colin Glen parkrun takes place every Saturday at 9.30am, it’s an opportunity to meet new people and get involved with your local community, run, walk or volunteer it caters for us all, below is a synopsis of last weekends event. Come along, why not, you won’t regret it.”