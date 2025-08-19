The stage is set on Friday at Newbuildings Cricket Club, where Maghera Cricket Club will play in the League 2 Cup Final.

This is the first time an MCC team has reached a cup final, guaranteeing it to be a historic occasion.

Maghera 1st XI take on Newbuildings 2nd XI in a two-day match, with each team batting 40 overs twice. The team with the highest combined total of runs will take home the trophy.

Looking ahead to the encounter Club captain Alfie Stewart said members were looking forward to it.

He said: "There has never been an end to a season quite like the one we are experiencing, with the First Eleven challenging for the league title and the Club’s first cup final on the horizon. All of this comes on top of an immense season for all of our teams, who have made great strides in improving the stature of the Club within the NWCU.

“Come Friday, our First Eleven will proudly step out onto the Newbuildings pitch to do battle with a club who, like ourselves, have been doing great work in development and enjoying success along the way. We are very hungry to bring home some silverware and I’ll be ensuring that our men are focused on simply turning up and doing what they’ve been doing all season. In a nutshell, competing every inch of the way and playing without apprehension or fear – because they’ve earned the right to perform in a cup final. These days can pass by so quickly, and too many regrets are often experienced.

We’ve been involved in some memorable tussles throughout the season and this will be no different, as we give our all to make it not only a memorable day for Maghera but also for all cricket lovers who may be present over the two days of play."

Maghera Cricket Club’s Chairman, Mark Semple, also shared his thoughts on the historic occasion:

"For the first time in our short history, Maghera Cricket Club will proudly be represented in a North West Cricket Union final. Our First Team will face Newbuildings’ Second Team at their home pitch on Friday and Saturday.

I would like to take this opportunity to wish both teams the very best for the final. Newbuildings have had the upper hand against Maghera when playing at home in recent years, so it would be a remarkable achievement for our players if they bring home the trophy. The Maghera team currently lead the league campaign with only two matches remaining, so they will enter the match with confidence, as many of the players are in excellent form.

With history potentially beckoning for the Club, we would be thrilled to see as many supporters at Newbuildings as possible to cheer on the team throughout the match."

The game begins on Friday, August 22, at 12 pm at Newbuildings Cricket Club and will resume at the same time and venue the following day. The club say all support is most welcome.