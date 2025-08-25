History made as Maghera Cricket Club lift League Two cup against Newbuildings in hard fought final
Across two days of hard-fought cricket, the contest had everything: tight bowling, key fielding moments, rain delays, and a nerveless run chase to seal an unforgettable triumph.
Day One saw Maghera elect to bowl first, restricting Newbuildings to 177/9. Surya Amaravadi (23/3 from 8 overs) and Anu Sanjeewa (16/2 from 3) were excellent with the ball, with Scott Dougherty and Christo Tom chipping in with key wickets. Chasing, Maghera replied with 175/6 thanks to Trevor Dougherty (59), Anu Sanjeewa (42), and Aaron Stewart (36) keeping the side right in the contest.
Day Two mirrored the first, Newbuildings again reaching 177/9. Aaron Stewart led the attack with 23/3, ably supported by Scott Dougherty (24/2). A superb direct hit run out by Abhimanyu Thayakkattil and a brilliant boundary catch by Matthew Caulfield turned the tide.
Set 180 to win, Maghera batted with control and confidence. Anu Sanjeewa (76 off 81) produced an inspirational innings, backed by Matthew Caulfield (28)* and Scott Dougherty (30)*, who finished the job in style after a rain delay threatened to spoil the party.
When Scott struck the final runs with a 6, history was written – Maghera’s first ever senior cup success.
Man of the Match went to Anu Sanjeewa, as chosen by the officials. The 1st XI are sponsored by Racking & Shelving Ltd.
Batting highlights:
Trevor Dougherty – 59 (76) & 27 (54)
Anu Sanjeewa – 42 (62) & 76 (60)
Aaron Stewart – 36 (54)
Matthew Caulfield – 28 (38)*
Scott Dougherty – 30 (31)*
Bowling Highlights:
Surya Sriharsha – 23/3 off 8
Aaron Stewart – 23/3 off 8
Anu Sanjeewa – 16/2 off 3
Scott Dougherty – 24/2 off 6
Matthew Caulfield – 10/1 off 2
A truly historic weekend for MCC. Huge congratulations go not just to the players on the field, but to all those who played their part in earlier rounds to reach the final, and to the wider club members and supporters who made this journey possible.