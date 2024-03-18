Maghera Cricket Club set to holds its second one-day Festival of Cricket in Meadowbank Arena

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The one-day event, being delivered in partnership with Mid-Ulster District Council and North West Cricket Union, has been designed to encourage more local people to play cricket in fun and relaxed surroundings.

The fun day out will involve several elements targeted at different age groups. These will include:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Smash It Cricket IT (11am to 1pm): This is a fun, interactive way for primary school-aged children to learn and play cricket. There will be brilliant coaching provided by the North West Cricket Union, with the session going over the fundamentals of cricket with a fun match to finish everything off.

Members of Maghera Cricket Club who will be holding a one-day festival of cricket on Saturday, April 6, at Meadowbank Sports Area in Magherafelt. Credit: Submitted

Womens ‘Crichit’ Roadshow (10am to 11am): This year the club have an event dedicated at growing women's cricket.

The North West Cricket Union will run a fun session, mixing cricket basics with some light fitness. Maghera Cricket Club will also be running a five-week cricket basics bootcamp from April 10 - May 8 for women aged 13+.

A-Side Tournament (10am to 4pm): The 6-aside tournament with the 'WINHER' Trophy (named in memory of Winsome and Herbie Burns) to be presented to the tournament winners.

Junior members of Maghera Cricket Club looking forward to the upcoming one-day festival of cricket. Credit: Submitted

Advertisement

Advertisement

The tournament is open to all players that play below League 3 in the North West Cricket Union or Junior League 8 in the Northern Cricket Union as well as those who have some cricket experience but are not currently at a club.

During the Festival there will also be a batting master class, challenge zone, treasure hunts, cricket shop, a food truck, bouncy inflatables, and bouncy castles along with a kid’s zone.

Mark Semple, Maghera Cricket Club Chairman said: “The festival provides an exciting opportunity for Maghera Cricket Club to deepen its involvement in the local community and demonstrate how cricket can bring people together, regardless of age, gender, or ability.

"We are an ambitious club and feels the game has a lot to offer the people of Mid-Ulster and beyond”.