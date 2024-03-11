Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The nominees span various categories, encompassing individuals, teams, coaches, and groups, as well as inspirational volunteers and Unsung Heroes.

Over 70 nominations were received by the Council, representing a broad spectrum of sporting accomplishments, and while everyone’s achievements were impressive, those outstanding nominees secured a spot on the shortlist in eight different categories. The sheer number of entries underlines that the Mid Ulster District is a hub for inclusive sporting excellence.

The independent judging panel was not only impressed by the quantity but also by the exceptionally high quality of the nominations received.

MId Ulster District Council Chair Cllr Dominic Molloy with TV sports presenter Thomas Niblock. Credit: Submitted

Chair of the council, Councillor Dominic Molloy said: “I am thrilled to announce that some remarkable nominations across eight categories have made it to the shortlist, further illustrating that the Mid Ulster area stands as a beacon of participative sporting excellence. The energy and enthusiasm witnessed in our community are truly inspiring, reflecting the deep-rooted passion for sports that defines our district.

The shortlisted finalists are:

Volunteer of the Year: Lynsey Arthurs, Nula Breen, Conleth Gallagher, Chris McDowell. Chris McSwiggan.

Unsung Hero of the Year: Noel Browne, Brian Dallas, Shauna Deighan, Martin McConnell, Mark McErlean.

Coach of the Year: Christopher Brady, Declan Gormley, Michael Henry, Declan McEldowney, Owen Murray.

Young Sportsperson of the Year: Caitlin Gribbin, Johnny McGuckian, Charlie Mulligan Michael O’Neill, Clara Watt.

Sportsperson of the Year (disability): Emmett O’Dwyer, Eamon Quinn, Raymond Singleton, Samantha Josephine Sweeney {Sammy Jo Sweeney}.

Team of the Year: Josie McGuckin and Kayleigh Mulholland, Lavey Senior Ladies Football Team, Magherafelt Sky Blues FC 2010 Youth Team, Marty McCormack & Barney Mitchell, Watty Grahams Glen Senior Football Team.

Club of the Year: Cookstown Swimming Club, Keep ‘Er Lit Running Club, Coagh United Football Club, Eagles Special Olympics Club, Ballinascreen GAA Club.

Sportsperson of the Year: Áine Barton, Cameron Dawson, Oisin Ferrity, Nick Griggs, Benny Heron.