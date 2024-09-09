Double gold for Jack and Gold and Bronze for Ryan at European Championships

Dunbarton bowlers Jack A Moffett and Ryan McElroy were both in action last week representing Ireland in the European Championships in Ayr. And it was a tremendous week for the two men from the Gilford club.

Jack teamed up with Belmont's Simon Martin and they played in the pairs and won the competition to lift Gold. Having finished unbeaten in their group, Simon and Jack faced the home pair from Scotland in the semi final and won a tight game 15-12. In the final they then faced a pair from Jersey and in truth never looked like losing this contest, eventually winning 17-10. A fine achievement for Jack.

Meanwhile in the triples Ryan led for skip Mark Wilson (Cookstown) with Crumlin's Shane Leonard in the middle of the triple. Similarly to the pair, the Irish triple topped their group remaining undefeated and set up a clash with the old enemy England in the semi final. Unfortunately despite a valiant attempt, the Irish boys lost out by five shots which meant a shootout with Israel for bronze. And in a very close game the Irish boys edged home winning by three shots to ensure all five Irish men had medalled in the first of each of their two disciplines.

Next up was the Singles and Fours and Ryan and Jack teamed up with Simon and Mark to make up the Irish four. Once again the Irish boys topped their group with a number of excellent performances resulting in a semi final with England. And what a game this turned out to be with the men in green scraping home by one shot on the last end to set up a final with the Scottish foursome. Similarly to the semi-final this turned out to be a cracker, again decided on the last end. And sure enough the Dunbarton pair and their team mates held their nerve to win by just two shots and win another suite of gold medals.

This was an incredible tournament for Jack who won two gold medals out of two. Meanwhile good friend and clubmate Ryan can also be very proud of his performances, emerging with a gold and bronze from his two competitions.

Once again these two young men have done themselves and the Dunbarton club proud.