Downshire Tennis Club swings into action for the prestigious open tournament

Downshire Tennis club will once again swing into action to host the most prestigious tournament in Northern Ireland running from 10th to 17th June 2023, proudly sponsored by Kirks Bakery.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 23rd May 2023, 12:05 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 12:05 BST

In the Open, elite players from all over Ireland and beyond will battle it out in Singles categories to be crowned the winner and claim the £1,000 in prize money on offer for each of the titles.

Supported by B and C level categories it promises to be a week of excellent tennis, spectators are very welcome to come and enjoy the tennis and hospitality on offer across the tournament.

Letty Lucas president of Downshire and tournament organiser said: “As a club we are delighted to be able to organise and host this tournament and bring high level match-play tennis to our club.

Pictured are Letty Lucas President Downshire Tennis Club, Pete Bothwell -Downshire Tennis club coach and former ATP tour player, Sam Bothwell – Downshire Tennis club coach and former Ireland Davis Cup player, and Soyna Kirk- Kirk’s BakeryPictured are Letty Lucas President Downshire Tennis Club, Pete Bothwell -Downshire Tennis club coach and former ATP tour player, Sam Bothwell – Downshire Tennis club coach and former Ireland Davis Cup player, and Soyna Kirk- Kirk’s Bakery
"We really could not do this without the support of our sponsor Kirk’s Bakery, we are very much looking forward to building on the success of last years event.”

Sonya Kirk of Kirks Bakery added: “As members of the club and tennis enthusiasts ourselves we are delighted to support this event at Downshire Tennis Club once again. The standard of tennis is exceptional and the atmosphere around the club fantastic.

"We are also delighted to use the event as a platform to raise funds for a cause very close to our hearts The Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice. We look forward to a great event and fabulous week of tennis.”

Entries for the tournament are now open via the Tennis Ireland Website at https://www.tennisireland.ie/. Finals Day is Saturday June 17. 2023.

