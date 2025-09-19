ETPL strengthens leadership with Brian MacNeice and Warren Deutrom in key roles

The European T20 Premier League (ETPL) today announced a series of leadership appointments that underline its ambition to become cricket’s next global powerhouse.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a significant move, Brian MacNeice, Chair of Cricket Ireland, has been appointed Chair of the ETPL Board, while Andrew May, CFO of Cricket Ireland, will continue as a Board Director and core member of the ETPL founding team.

These appointments further strengthen the partnership between Cricket Ireland and the ETPL, underscoring the league’s commitment to strong governance and long-term ambitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further strengthening the leadership team, Warren Deutrom, former CEO of Cricket Ireland, joins the ETPL on a full time basis as Director, ETPL and Chair of Rules X, the parent company of the ETPL.

ETPL exec team

Widely respected as one of the most accomplished administrators in world cricket, Deutrom was instrumental in Ireland achieving ICC Full Member status and establishing itself as a growing force on the global stage. His appointment brings global credibility and vision to the ETPL’s leadership.

Speaking on his appointment, Brian MacNeice said: “The European T20 Premier League marks an exciting new chapter for the game in Europe. It carries the potential not only to inspire a new generation of players and fans, but also to firmly establish Europe as a vibrant and credible cricketing destination. At Cricket Ireland, we are delighted to be a founding partner in this journey, and we look forward to working closely with the ETPL leadership team to deliver a league built on the highest standards of professionalism, integrity and governance.”

Warren Deutrom on being appointed as Chair of Rules X, the parent company of the ETPL: “I am delighted to be given this exciting opportunity to remain involved in European cricket, and to help bring this longstanding vision to reality. Strong indicators such as Italy’s recent qualification for next year’s men’s T20 World Cup, the positive impact of the Olympics for cricket’s recognition on the continent, and ICC’s digital data prove that European cricket is on a growth journey. We believe that the ETPL can play a vital role in galvanising the world’s second biggest sport in the world’s second biggest sports market by establishing a world-class professional T20 league that can attract top players, partners and, ultimately, fans. I can’t wait to work alongside such an exceptional team to make this vision a reality.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ETPL was founded by Abhishek Bachchan (Bollywood superstar and sports entrepreneur), Priyanka Kaul (media and business strategist), Saurav Banerjee (media and investment leader) and Dhiraj Malhotra (former CEO of Delhi Capitals and ex-GM of the BCCI). Together, they have built the foundation for the ETPL to be developed as a truly world-class, professionally governed global league.

The league has already attracted significant attention across the cricketing and investment world. With Abhishek Bachchan’s celebrity and sports credentials, the strategic expertise of its co-founders, and the backing of leading advisors such as Oakvale Capital and KPMG India, the ETPL is emerging as one of the most sought-after new T20 properties worldwide.