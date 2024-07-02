Fantastic week for Lurgan B to bounce them up into sixth place

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lurgan B 63 (3.5) Divis 63 (3.5)Lurgan B were up for the challenge in the rearranged League Division 3 match at home to Divis in a midweek riveting encounter that went right to the wire with both sides pushing hard for a win while keeping spectators on the edge of their seats to the very end that finished all square at 63-63 and both sides sharing the points at 3.5 each.

Things were not looking good for the Lurgan side when they were 10 shots down after the 7th end but 3 ends later the deficit was reduced to seven shots.

On the 14th end the home team suffered a temporary setback when they dropped 10 shots across the rinks to fall behind by 17 shots but from then on they set about the Belfast side in style to reduce the deficit on each end to just five shots behind going into the last end and what a climax to a memorable match it was.

Mike Parr’s rink was well behind but took two shots off the last end while Billy Strain’s picked up a five-shot win – a major contribution to the tied match. Heading for another rink win, Michael Bunting and his colleagues were unfortunate to lose out by just one shot but the drama wasn’t over!

With Gareth Bunting’s rink playing well and gelling nicely all evening, Divis made the mistake of slowing the pace and with the head against him he played over weight to pop the jack into the open with his first bowl and then drew close on the other hand to deliver a brilliant bowl to square the memorable match to the delight of the spectators.

1st Ballymacarrett 53 (1) Lurgan B 85 (6)

Having drawn with Divis earlier in the week the B Team headed off to play 1st Ballymacarrett in another league match and were hoping for a good win to shoot them up the Division 3 table. Not only did they win but they did it in some style; bringing home six incredible points to bounce them up to 6th place having been never behind at any stage.

Gerry Devlin and his rink put up an incredible performance to win 25-13 with Billy Strain’s rink equalling Devlin’s exploits with a brilliant 14-shot win to record another league point on the day. Mike Parr and his men completed a great afternoon’s team performance with his excellent 20-14 winning score to secure the sixth league point; while Kieran Smyth, bowling at skip for the first time since joining the club, and his team were so unlucky to not get another league point only losing out by just one shot.