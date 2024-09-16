Final game of the season for the Dunbarton B team results in a narrow win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dunbarton B 55 (5pts) v Ballywalter A 54 (2pts). The Dunbarton B team played their final game of the season last Saturday when they hosted Ballywalter A in what effectively was a dead rubber. Both sides agreed to reduce the game to 15 ends and for most of the game it was the visitors that looked like they would leave with the lion's share of the points. However the hosts battled back in the run in and when the final bowl of the season was played, they had won by the narrowest of margins, just one shot!

The locals had two winning rinks and two losing rinks. Richard McMullan's foursome finished ahead by a crucial eight shots whilst Matthew Adamson's men won by five. Both David Copeland and Aidan Magennis lost out by six shots but importantly with just two shots in the game and Aidan last on, they managed to hold their nerve to concede just a single to win the overall scoreline.

Rink 1 M O'Neill, N Cunningham, B Hogg, A Magennis down 11-17

Rink 2 M Hogg, F Doyle, G Magennis, M Adamson up 17-12

Rink 2 E Prunty, A Copeland, B Prunty, D Copeland down 10-16

Rink 1 D Tumilty, M Doyle, D McKeating, R McMullan up 17-9