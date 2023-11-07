A major development of facilities for Lisburn Rangers in Stanley Park have been approved
The upgrade of football facilities at Stanley Park will include a new community hub building and improved playing surfaces after additional land was granted to the applicants.
Lisburn Rangers will be aiming to move up the league ranks in their new facility as they currently sit in 12th position.
Killultagh DUP Alderman, James Tinsley said: “This has been an excellent application and I have no hesitation in supporting it.
“This application and the public consultation, door to door has been a credit to the club and the local community.
“This is an investment that will bring benefit to everyone.”
Planning committee Alliance chairperson, Alderman Martin Gregg added: “I did have some reservations over this application in terms of environmental health relating to the new floodlights, but these have now been put to bed.
“This was an exemplary public consultation of some 650 neighbours in the community.”