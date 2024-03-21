Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tiernan Lynch’s charges currently sit two points clear at the top of the Sports Direct Irish Premiership table and have a Clearer Water Irish Cup semi-final against Cliftonville to look forward to on Saturday, March 30.

Ahead of the upcoming key matches in the east Antrim club’s 2023/24 campaign, the ‘Back Larne’ initiative has been launched in a bid to get more fans attending games and cheering the team to victory.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Discussing the campaign launch on the club’s website, Chairman Gareth Clements said: “One of the biggest strengths which our club can boast is our tight-knit connection with supporters and the wider community, which allows us to rally together when required and help spread the word far and wide that it’s time to ‘back Larne’ more than ever.

A poster featuring club owner Kenny Bruce MBE on display as part of the 'Back Larne' campaign. (Pic: Larne Times).

“Over the next month or so, our players and staff will be putting blood, sweat and tears into delivering success for the town and we want to put a campaign together which will match this and give them the support which can get that extra five per cent out of everyone involved.

“It’s time to back Larne, your hometown, and give it everything you have for more memorable days and nights out across the coming weeks. We are Larne.”

As part if the campaign, posters in an election style format have appeared across the east Antrim town, featuring owner Kenny Bruce MBE and players including Rohan Ferguson and Leroy Millar.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Detailing the initiative, a club spokesperson explained: “As a monumental month of fixtures awaits Tiernan Lynch’s Inver Reds, we are pleased to launch the ‘Back Larne’ campaign ahead of next Saturday’s Irish Cup semi-final and the Sports Direct Premiership split.

"Over the past six years, the community support which we have benefited from has played a pivotal role in our dramatic rise from the NIFL Championship to the European stage as champions of Northern Ireland – and it is never something which we will take for granted.

"With the club entering another vital period as we aim to push for trophies on multiple fronts, we are asking you to Back Larne more than you ever have done before."

The spokesperson added: "Over the next few weeks, the club will put increased resources into promoting the ‘Back Larne’ message within the community, including offering businesses, community groups and sports clubs the opportunity to win match tickets by showing their support for the campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"If you haven’t been to a game yet, try one – you won’t regret it!

"If you do go to games regularly, can you encourage more friends/family to join you and Back Larne? Have someone name you as having referred them to buy a ticket for one of our split home games and be in with a chance to win the cost of your 2024/25 Season Ticket covered. This option will become available once tickets for our post-split home games go on sale.

"Are you involved in a business, school, community group or sports club which could promote the ‘Back Larne’ message on your premises or social media channels?”