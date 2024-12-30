Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stephen Small has tendered his resignation as manager of Ballyclare Comrades, a move the NIFL Championship club has “reluctantly accepted.”

The former Cliftonville and Larne player took over at Dixon Park in March 2022, reaching back-to-back Irish Cup Quarter Finals during his time in south Antrim.

After a decorated playing career, Small made the move into coaching, taking over at Carrick Rangers in 2006. He spent more than five years with the Taylors Avenue club before enjoying spells with Donegal Celtic and in the coaching staff at Cliftonville.

During his time at Taylors Avenue, Small led Carrick to the Premiership in 2011, winning the Championship 1 title as well as the Intermediate Cup.

Stephen Small has tendered his resignation at Ballyclare Comrades. (Pic: Ronnie Moore).

Confirming his departure in a statement on December 30, a spokesperson for Ballyclare Comrades said: “Having joined The Comrades in March 2022, Stephen guided the team away from the threat of relegation and built an exciting young team, reaching back-to-back Irish Cup Quarter Finals and recording some notable league and cup victories during his tenure.

"Stephen will remain in charge for tonight’s (Monday) Playr-Fit Championship fixture against H&W Welders, but will depart after that.

"We thank Stephen for all of his hard work during his time with us and wish him and his staff nothing but the best for the future.”

The Comrades, currently ninth in the Playr-Fit Championship, are seeking applications from individuals interested in becoming First Team Manager.

A club spokesperson added: “Candidates should be suitably qualified with a minimum of a UEFA B Licence and already working towards their A Licence."

The closing date for applications is 5pm on Friday, January 3 2025.