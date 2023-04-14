Ballymacash Rangers Football Club officially opens new accessible stand

Ballymacash Rangers Football Club has passed another milestone in its development with the completion of a new stand, which will be accessible by wheelchair users.

The stand was paid for by businessman Dr Terry Cross OBE, who has supported many local charities and has been President of the Red Cross NI since 2008. Dr Cross was awarded the OBE in 2015 for services to the economy and voluntary sector.

Neil Woolsey, Chairman at Ballymacash Rangers said: “As our club has grown over recent years it is important that as wide a range of football fans as possible are able to enjoy our matches. That’s why development of this new stand is important, so people of all abilities can attend our home games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We at Ballymacash Rangers FC would offer a huge thank you to Dr Terry Cross OBE for his generous donation to enable the provision of this stand. I would also thank Alderman Amanda Grehan, who first told Dr Cross about our club and the work we do.

Chris Finlay and Neil Woolsey, Ballymacash Rangers, Alderman Amanda Grehan, Jack from Live Life Well-Being, Dr Terry Cross OBE, Anita from Live Life Well-Being, Stanley Gamble and Bill Shaw from the David Cross Foundation

“It is our privilege to name the stand ‘The David Cross Stand for Peace and Reconciliation’ in memory of Dr Cross’s late son David. It will be a fitting tribute.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dr Terry Cross OBE said: “Sport is for everyone, and I am delighted to assist Ballymacash Rangers FC in their efforts to make improvements to sporting attractions in the local area. I thank the club for naming the stand after my son David, who tragically died at the age of 33 from malignant melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer.

“An inclusive and accessible stadium will make a huge difference to the players, families and spectators in Lisburn. I feel privileged to play a small part in making sport more inclusive and accessible for all.”

Advertisement

Advertisement