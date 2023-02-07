Ballymacash Rangers returned to winning ways on Saturday as they comfortably defeated PSNI FC 5-0.

If it was a fast start that Forsythe wanted, it was a fast start he got. It was barely five minutes played when a neat move on the right hand side saw right-back Curtis Woods latch onto the end of a through ball – he drove into the PSNI box and duly dispatched the ball through the ‘keepers legs to find the bottom corner. It was a welcome goal for Rangers who had previously made a habit of conceding first in recent games.

It was soon to be two-nil as youngster Dylan Sinnerton, making his first start for Ballymacash following his January transfer from Distillery, played a good ball across goal which Michael Moore was able to finish from six yards out. The same duo was able to combine once again just after the half hour as Sinnerton, who impressed throughout, once again played a great ball into the path of Moore who made no mistake to make it 3-0.

If Dylan Sinnerton was causing problems on one wing for Ballymacash, it was soon the turn of the other Dylan, as Davidson made it four-nil before turning provider for the fifth goal. Winning the ball back on the wing, he beat a man before putting a superb cross into the box where Jack Smith waited to pounce and before PSNI had a chance to kick off again – the referee blew things up for half-time.

Ballymacash Rangers face off against PSNI FC, Pic by Paul J Harvey

After a pleasing first half with five well taken goals the second half did not live up to the same standard. An early chance for Dylan Davidson hit the post, and aside from that, there was very little to report on apart from a flurry of substitutions from both sides.

Harder challenges certainly lie ahead of Ballymacash Rangers. A run of away games now poses a tough run for Forsythe and his players.

Trips to Limavady United, Bangor and Queens make for an interesting schedule, especially when you consider all three teams also sit in the top half of the table – it will very much be one game at a time as far as Forsythe is concerned

Ballymacash Rangers in action against PSNI FC. Pic by Paul J Harvey

Ballymacash Rangers in action against PSNI FC. Pic by Paul J Harvey

Ballymacash Rangers in action against PSNI FC. Pic by Paul J Harvey

Ballymacash Rangers in action against PSNI FC. Pic by Paul J Harvey