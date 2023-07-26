Ballymacash Ranger Football Club are delighted to welcome new players to the team.

The Lisburn team have announced the signing of Gary Warwick.

Gary arrives at The Bluebell following a successful period at Newington, winning the PIL top scorer award in the 21/22 season, before scoring eight goals in the Championship last season.

Welcoming the new addition to the team, Manager Lee Forsythe said: “I'm really pleased to announce the signing of Gary Warwick.

New signing at Ballymacash Rangers Gary Warwick. Pic credit: Ballymacash Rangers

"Gary is another player who has played for me before at Knockbreda, and thankfully, I’ve been able to use that relationship to convince him to join us here at The Bluebell.

"It’s fair to say Gary has been in superb form over the past few years, and he knows the league well, having finished top goal scorer in the PIL during Newington’s double winning 21/22 season.

"He is versatile and can play any attacking position, as well as bringing vital experience and a winning mentality to the group.

"Gary scored a superb long range effort for us against Dungannon recently and hopefully it’s his first of many for the club.”

Ballymacash Rangers also recently welcomed Tony Tumelty to the Lisburn team.

Manager Lee Forsythe said: “Tony is a natural born goalscorer as he showed with a superb finish away in Dungannon, and he will add massively to our attacking options.