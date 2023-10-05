Bet McLean League Cup: Larne and Carrick learn opponents for last 16 ties
Larne and Carrick Rangers have found out their opponents for their respective last 16 matches in this season’s Bet McLean League Cup following today’s (Thursday) draw.
Larne, who progressed to this stage of the competition after a 9-1 win over Knockbreda on October 3, will travel to Ards in the second round.
There will be an all Premiership clash at Taylor’s Avenue when Carrick entertain Newry City in the second round following a 4-1 win over Moyola Park.
The games are due to be played on November 7.