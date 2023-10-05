Register
Bet McLean League Cup: Larne and Carrick learn opponents for last 16 ties

Larne and Carrick Rangers have found out their opponents for their respective last 16 matches in this season’s Bet McLean League Cup following today’s (Thursday) draw.
By The Newsroom
Published 5th Oct 2023, 15:52 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 15:52 BST
Larne, who progressed to this stage of the competition after a 9-1 win over Knockbreda on October 3, will travel to Ards in the second round.

There will be an all Premiership clash at Taylor’s Avenue when Carrick entertain Newry City in the second round following a 4-1 win over Moyola Park.

The games are due to be played on November 7.

