Tiernan Lynch’s charges went in 1-0 up at the interval thanks to a goal from Paul O'Neill on 35 minutes.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men early in the second half when Sean Moore was shown a straight red card by referee Steven Gregg following a challenge on Aaron Donnelly.

Larne made their numerical advantage count with Bonis finding the net on 70, 72 and 76 minutes to ensure all the points would be staying in the town.

Ballyclare Comrades rescued a point against Annagh. (Pic by Paul Harvey).

The win keeps Larne first in the table, one point ahead of Glentoran, who have a game in hand over the Invermen.

Speaking to Larne’s Media Director Ian Cahoon, Lynch said: "All the credit has to go to the players. We worked hard on a game plan, how we wanted to play and areas we wanted to be good and we were tonight. I thought our work ethic, both in and out of possession, especially first half, was absolutely superb.

"We got into good areas. We kept the ball when it was time to keep it. We got it in on their backline when we needed to get 2v2 situations. We used the space really well.

"We’ve been telling this group that if they keep believing in their ability and accompany the work ethic, the hunger and the desire they are showing, I think they’ll be okay.”

Annagh had won three games on the bounce before taking on Ballyclare. (Pic by Paul Harvey).

Next up for Larne is an away trip to take on Linfield at Windsor Park on Saturday, October 22 (3pm).

Larne’s east Antrim neighbours Carrick Rangers also enjoyed a comfortable win to move them up to sixth in the standings.

The Taylors Avenue outfit ran out 3-0 winners at home to Dungannon Swifts on Saturday thanks to a brace from Curtis Allen (24 and 54 minutes) and an own goal from Gary Breen with around 10 minutes left to play.

Carrick came into the game on the back of a 5-0 league defeat to Glentoran and a 6-0 loss to Clftonville in the BetMcLean League Cup.

Action from Ballyclare's game at Annagh. (Pic by Paul Harvey).

Speaking to the club’s media team, Assistant Manager Scott Irvine said: “To get another three points is massive, so hopefully that’s us back on track.

"The players have been questioned and the staff have been questioned- it hurts. It was down to the players to fix that and they did. They stood up and were all counted.

"To a man, every one of them was top drawer. To keep a clean sheet and get three points, we’re happy this week, but we’re not going to get carried away.”

Next up for Rangers is a trip to Mourneview Park to face Glenavon on Saturday (3pm).

Irvine added: “If the players have the level of commitment that they did today, then we stand a chance.If they don’t, then we know we’ll end up with egg on our face. We’ll prepare properly and hopefully go and get a result.”

Meanwhile, Ballyclare Comrades salvaged a draw away to Annagh United in the Lough 41 NIFL Championship on Saturday.