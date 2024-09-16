Boss full of praise for veteran Ports defender
With clock ticking past 85 minutes Redman came on to replace Josh Ukek in the wide left midfield position. Currie speaking after the game was quick to point out the shift out in by Redman: "Ross was fantastic up and down the line in the last 5-10 minutes and the quality of his crosses into the box set up that late corner."
Ross, nephew of legendary Ports boss Ronnie McFall, made his debut against Bangor in an Irish Cup tie in January 2007. He went on to make 352 appearances for the Ports before his departure in 2016. Having been brought back to Shamrock Park by Currie last season Ross is approaching 400 appearances for Portadown but knows his game time will be limited this season.
Redman is a fans favourite and earned a well deserved testimonial in July this year. His experience and presence in the dressing room will be invaluable to the Ports as they strive to re-establish themselves back at the top table of Irish League football.
