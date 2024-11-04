​Carnbane League Round-up: Five from six progress in the Mid Ulster Shield

​Mayobridge’s Barry Garvey (pictured) scored the winning goal as his side defeated Red Star in the Mid Ulster Shield. Pictures: Brendan Monaghan

​Carnbane League Round-up

Premier Division

Ballybot United 2 Archview United 0

Ronan Fegan hit the net for Millburn on Saturday.

Ballybot United moved up to fourth place in the Premier Division table with a 2-0 win against Archview United at The Barley Field.

Liam Pentony opened the scoring on 51 minutes, before Joseph Sands put the game to bed three minutes from time.

Millburn United 5 Ballyholland 2

Millburn United responded to their disappointing 5-1 loss at the hands of Newry Celtic last week with an impressive showing at home to Ballyholland on Saturday.

Kyle Brennan netted a brace for Villa Rovers last weekend.

Played at Jimmy McAlinden Park, Millburn had a perfect start to the game and raced into a 3-0 lead after 25 minutes with Ronan Fegan and Ryan Haughey finding the net before Sean McCartan converted from the penalty spot.

Ballyholland fought back however, with goals from Frank McArdle and Glenn Rice either side of half-time making a game of it.

Crucially though, the next goal of the game went the way of Millburn to put them 4-2 ahead on 55 minutes. The points were sealed late on by Down Gaelic football star Liam Kerr, as he put the icing on the cake for his side.

Division 1

Lisdrum Youth 1 Greenfield Park 2

Greenfield Park remain unbeaten through nine league games, as they defeated Lisdrum Youth in Killeavy.

Although Lisdrum took the lead, it was Greenfield who were ahead at the half-time whistle following goals from Gary Fitzmaurice and James McParland.

Lisdrum had a chance to level the game midway through the second half, but Niall Dornan failed to find the net from the penalty spot.

Newry Rovers 0 Cartwheel United 11

It was one-way traffic at Jennings Park on Saturday as Cartwheel United hit the net 11 times in a rout against Newry Rovers.

Eight of their goals came in the first half with James Coyle hitting a hat trick inside the opening 32 minutes, alongside braces from Caolan Reavey and Peter Muaghan as well as one from Tiarnan Murphy.

The south Armagh side didn’t let up after half-time and added three more goals from Odhran Murphy, Tiarnan Murphy and Micheal Traynor to complete the onslaught.

Parkview 1 Ashgrove Rovers 2

Ashgrove Rovers came from a goal down to defeat Parkview 2-1 at Jennings Park.

Parkview were ahead at the interval after Rory Craven’s goal on 37 minutes, but Rovers bounced back and left with all three points after second half goals from Turlough Hunter and Jordan Copeland.

Rockview 1 Church Street 4

Church Street scored four times as they picked up their fourth league win of the season against Rockview.

Rockview were first off the mark with a goal just nine minutes into the game, but it was all about Church Street from that point on.

Goals from Liam McCartan and Neil Kelly had them 2-1 ahead at half-time, and they continued that form in the second half with further strikes from Tiarnan Murphy and a McCartan penalty.

Mid Ulster Shield

Round 3

Castlecaulfield 1 Camlough Rovers 2

Camlough Rovers continued their impressive run of form with a 2-1 victory away to Castlecaulfield in the Mid Ulster Shield.

Luke Owens opened the scoring on 16 minutes, but the Carnbane League team were pegged back by the hosts minutes later.

The game looked as though it was headed for extra-time, but Camlough Rovers hit a dramatic late winner on 87 minutes to progress through to the next round.

Dromore Amateur Reserves 0 Cleary Celtic 9

Cleary Celtic were in unstoppable form on Saturday as they stormed to a 9-0 victory.

Marty Havern was the star of the show as he hit the net four times, whilst Patrick Ruddy scored a brace, and Benny Coulter, Cathal O’Reilly and Mark Hughes also got on the scoresheet.

Gilford Crusaders 1 Villa Rovers 4

Villa Rovers made their way into the next round of the Mid Ulster Shield with a comfortable win away to Gilford Crusaders.

The Carnbane League side led 2-0 at the break following goals from Eoin Devlin and Kyle Brennan.

Gilford pulled a goal back on 65 minutes, but Villa weren’t to be denied and Michael Rafferty and Brennan found the net to put the result beyond doubt.

Newry Celtic 6 Rathfriland Rangers Reserves 2

Conor Shields netted a hat trick as Newry Celtic blew Rathfriland Rangers Reserves out of the water at Artie Green Park.

The first half was fairly evenly contested with the Celts 3-2 to the good at the break via goals from Ronan McGrath, Keith Johnston and Ryan Fearon. However, Shields was in inspired form in the second half, and he found the net three times to ensure a comfortable win for his side.

Red Star 2 Mayobridge 3 (AET)

Mayobridge’s superb start to the season continued with a dramatic win.

They came out on the right side of the result after extra-time in an entertaining five-goal game against Red Star on Saturday.

Red Star had an early penalty but Jonathan McSorely was denied by Bridge goalkeeper CJ Barr from the spot.

Instead it was the Carnbane League who went ahead via Conor Garvey. In a game of momentum swings, the next two goals went the way of the home side with Callum Murray twice finding the net.

But Mayobridge kept battling and Conor Garvey scored at the death to take it into extra-time. In the additional period, the Bridge found a winner via Barry Garvey from the penalty spot and they progressed through to the next round.

Rossowen 2 Coalisland Athletic 5

Coalisland Athletic were the stronger side at Kilbroney Park on Saturday, as they stormed to a 5-2 win.

Things couldn’t have started better for Rossowen, as they flew out into a 2-0 lead after 34 minutes with a brace from Connaire Harrison.

But the tide turned against the south Down side, with Daryl Magee and Stephen Corr levelling the game up.

Coalisland remained on top after half-time and sailed to a win following further goals from Shea Coney and two more from Corr.