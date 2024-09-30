Carnbane League Round-up: League leaders Villa Rovers and Mayobridge pick up wins

Division 1 league leaders Mayobridge won again on Saturday.

​Carnbane League Round-up

Premier Division

Camlough overcome Ballyholland in cracking contest

Ballyholland 3 Camlough Rovers 4

Carnbane League's new sponsors of Fr Davies Cup competition are Newry Building Supplies (Murdock's). Pictured l-r: Darren Mc Conville (Branch Manager). Stephen Daly and Daniel Forde (Newry Celtic FC joint Management, present holders Fr Davies Cup) John O'Hare (Yard Manager-Murdock's) and Sean Mc Stay (Carnbane League Chairperson).

Camlough Rovers came out on the right side of the result in a seven-goal thriller against Ballyholland in Jennings Park.

Niall Murphy put Camlough ahead with an early goal, but Ballyholland answered back with two in quick succession from Mark Finnegan and James Brady.

John Taylor levelled matters in the second half, before Camlough went 3-2 ahead, but goalkeeper James Boyle scored an own goal minutes later.

However, Camlough had the last laugh when Murphy got his second of the game – and the winning goal – on 81 minutes.

Ballybot United win on the road

Millburn United 1 Ballybot United 3

Ballybot United collected their second league win of the season, as they left Jimmy McAlinden Park with all three points on Saturday afternoon.

Goals from Jamie Gaskin and Niall Grant had them 2-0 ahead at half-time.

Millburn pulled one back 15 minutes from the end, but crucially it was Ballybot who got the next goal via Jordan Coyle to put the result beyond doubt.

League leaders Villa win again

Rossowen 1 Villa Rovers 2

Table-toppers Villa Rovers continued their good form with an away win over Rossowen on Saturday.

The experienced Mark Lennon put them into the lead with 48 minutes on the clock, but Rossowen equalised minutes later via Conor Richmond.

However, Villa weren’t to be denied and Noel McPolin grabbed the winning goal 20 minutes from the end.

Rossowen’s Gary McMahon was sent off late on, as was Villa coach Jonathan Carville.

Division 1

Three more points for Mayobridge

Ashgrove Rovers 0 Mayobridge 3

Just like Villa Rovers in the Premier Division, Mayobridge lead the way in Division 1 and they picked up another three points at the weekend – trouncing Ashgrove Rovers in Willie Davis Park.

All three goals came in the second half, with the first off the boot of Liam Mathers on 50 minutes. Conor Garvey followed that up with Mayobridge’s second, before Barry Garvey put them out of sight.

Coyle hits a hat trick for victorious Cartwheel

Cartwheel United 4 Rockview 1

Carthweel United picked up their fourth win in seven games with an impressive display against Rockview at Jimmy Steen Park.

James Coyle was the stand out performer, as he netted a hat trick in a game which Cartwheel never looked like losing.

Greenfield steamroll Church Street

Greenfield Park 7 Church Street 0

Greenfield Park had the biggest win of any Carnbane League side last weekend, as they annihilated Church Street 7-0.

Remarkably, Greenfield benefitted from seven different players making their mark on the scoresheet, with Michael Hasson, Aaron Byrne, James McParland, Tiarnan Ryan, Gary Fitzmaurice, Adam Taylor and Callum Kane finding the net.

Five-star display for Lisdrum

Lisdrum Youth 5 Newry Rovers 0

Lisdrum Youth were at their blistering best with a 5-0 win over Newry Rovers on Saturday.

Goals from Conor Fox and Aaron McArdle had them two-to-the-good at the half-time interval and they pressed home their advantage from there.

Ronan Quinn made it three from the penalty spot, Shea McArdle made it four and Oran Loughran completed the rout on 75 minutes.

Another win for outstanding Orchard

Orchard United 3 Parkview 0

Orchard United picked up their fifth win in six league matches with a 3-0 win over Parkview at Derrybeg.

Dillon Smyth had them 1-0 ahead at half-time, and further goals from Christopher Smyth and Aodhan Boyle sealed the deal for United.