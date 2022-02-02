Carryduff Colts Thirds see off Millisle in shield match

Carryduff Colts Thirds upset the odds in t DAWFL Billy Mitchell Memorial Shield with a win over Millisle

Despite the difficult conditions, the Colts, with a great mixture of youth and experience in their ranks, played some superb football throughout and with Millisle also making a positive contribution it turned out to be a fascinating encounter. The two Stevie’s at centre back - Harte and Laverty – were dominant defensively along with full backs Eoghan Neill and Jack Laverty, restricting Millisle forward line to few real chances in the first half hour.

The Colts continued to play some great football with the classy Alan Dickson pulling the strings ably assisted by Jack McKeown and Pearse Gillan in the centre of midfield.

There were opportunities for both sides but it was Millisle who broke the deadlock when they scored from a corner on 35 minutes. The Colts came storming back and Nathan Anderson hit the post but Millisle scrambled the ball away to safety and went in at the break with their one goal lead intact

To their credit, the Colts remained positive and got back on level terms early in the second half after Niall Dempsey made a great run down the left and squared the ball perfectly to John Neil who side footed the ball home.

Niall McGivern, who is just 17 years old, went close to giving the Colts the lead hitting the crossbar directly from a corner and from a fabulous free kick from 25 yards which the Millisle keeper tipped over the bar.

When Millisle did breach the Colts back four Patrick MacFarlane proved unbeatable in nets pulling off three fabulous saves and the game went into extra time.

The Colts took great confidence from their display in the 90 minutes of normal time and 10 minutes before the end of extra time edged in front when Jack Laverty fired his side into the lead in spectacular fashion with a 25 yard right footed drive which flew into the top corner giving the Milliisle keeper no chance.

Joel Rea nearly scored to kill off the game but although his fine effort beat the keeper it was cleared off the line while Saul Caskey also had a good chance saved by the keeper.

The Colts remained steady to claim a well deserved win and march into the next round.

This was a great performance by all 14 involved but special mention to Alan Dickson and Stephen Harte whose experience proved invaluable.