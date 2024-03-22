Co Antrim Junior Shield: St Mary's put in dominant display to seal final berth
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Newtownabbey-based side scored twice in each half to record a resounding 4-0 win over their NAFL Division 2A rivals at the Blanchflower Stadium.
M Murphy opened the scoring for Thomas McAllister’s side on seven minutes. Both sides had chances throughout the half, but the Saints doubled their lead to go in 2-0 at the break. Captain C Kearney found the feet of N McDaid on 44 minutes, who kept his composure to find the net from just inside the box.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A rifled shot from T McCaffrey made it 3-0 for St Mary’s on 57, before Kearney got his name on the scoresheet on 67 to ensure it would be the V36-based side contesting the final against Castlewellan Town.
A spokesperson for the Co Antrim FA said details for the final will be released in due course.