The Newtownabbey-based side scored twice in each half to record a resounding 4-0 win over their NAFL Division 2A rivals at the Blanchflower Stadium.

M Murphy opened the scoring for Thomas McAllister’s side on seven minutes. Both sides had chances throughout the half, but the Saints doubled their lead to go in 2-0 at the break. Captain C Kearney found the feet of N McDaid on 44 minutes, who kept his composure to find the net from just inside the box.

Blanchflower Stadium. (Pic: Google).

A rifled shot from T McCaffrey made it 3-0 for St Mary’s on 57, before Kearney got his name on the scoresheet on 67 to ensure it would be the V36-based side contesting the final against Castlewellan Town.