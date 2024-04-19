Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Newtownabbey-based club won the trophy for the first time in their history, claiming a 3-0 win over NAFL division 2A rivals Castlewellan Town at Blanchlower Stadium.

Thomas McAllister’s outfit, who currently sit top of their league, made it to the final thanks to a 4-0 victory over Ford FC in the semi-final on March 21.

In Wednesday’s final, T. McCaffrey opened the scoring for McAllister’s charges on 37 minutes.

St Mary's won 3-0 against Castlewellan to claim the Co Antrim Junior Shield on April 17. (Pic: Co Antrim FA).

The lead was doubled by C. Kearney on 68, before M. Murphy made it three on 80 minutes to ensure the silverware would be coming to Newtownabbey.

Thanking everyone who has backed them throughout this campaign, a spokesperson for the club, stated: “Supporters, coaches, parents, grandparents, carers and the community. We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to each and every one of you who came out to support the club.

"Despite not having a home pitch, or base, your presence made a significant impact and gave us a glimpse of what the future could hold.

"Your unwavering support and dedication to the club do not go unnoticed. Your presence at the event made a major difference and served as a source of motivation for all of us.

"Your enthusiasm and passion for the club are truly inspiring and we are incredibly grateful for your continued support. Thank you for being a part of our journey and for believing in our vision.

"Your support means the world to us and we look forward to creating many more memorable moments together in the future.”

Formed by parents from Glengormley in 1996, the club has expanded to cater for boys and girls, as well as junior and senior setups and now fields over 35 teams.