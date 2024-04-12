Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Newtownabbey-based side take on Castlewellan at the Blanchflower Stadium (7.45pm) in what is their first appearance in the showpiece game.

Thomas McAllister’s outfit made it to the final thanks to a 4-0 victory over Ford FC in the semi-final on March 21.

McAllister explained: “We haven’t really had much time to think about the final.

"We’re still well in with a shout of winning NAFL Division 2A. We’re sitting second and have third-placed Kelvin OB on April 13, so we’re concentrating on that game now.

"Our attention will turn to the final after playing Kelvin. Everyone in the camp is confident. We back ourselves and these are exciting times for the club.

"We’re in the same league as Castlewellan, but haven’t played them yet over this campaign. Including the final, we’ll play them three times in the next month or so.

"We were both promoted from 2B last season. The games last year were tight, so we’re expecting a tough game in the final.”

Formed by parents from Glengormley in 1996, the club has expanded to cater for boys and girls, as well as junior and senior setups and now fields over 35 teams.

Players from the club’s other sides turned out to cheer McAllister’s men onto success in the semi and the first team charges are hoping for more support in the final.

Thomas stated: “We’re a great community-centred club. Players and people associated with our other sides backed us in the semi-final and we’d love to have this support again. Any extra support would be appreciated.

"We’re delighted with the support we’ve been receiving and we’re confident fans will travel in numbers next week.

"Along with Jack Breslin, this is our third season in charge of the first team. We were in 2C when we took the team on.

"Players have bought into what we’re wanting to do and it's been a great journey. This is our first time in the final.