Holders Larne made it through to the second round of the ToalsBet.Com Co Antrim Shield last night (Tuesday) after defeating Linfield at Windsor Park.

In what was a repeat of last season’s final, the east Antrim side won 1-0 thanks to Joe Thomson’s goal with just over 20 minutes left to play.

Speaking to the club’s media team after the clash, manager Tiernan Lynch said: “It was a really tough game. Both teams made changes.

"There were people making their debuts and we changed the shape a little bit with personnel and it didn’t work for around 20 minutes, or so, and we had to change back, but I think the whole thing is about trying to create this mentality of winning and thankfully we did that tonight.

Larne are aiming to defend the Co Antrim Shield. (Pacemaker).

"I think it was probably a good test for both teams and I thought it was a good game. Both teams tried to play and thankfully we came out on top.

"Larne FC now has to see themselves as wanting to compete in every competition. We talked before the game that it would have been easy to write this off, but that’s not what we’re about and that’s not the culture that we’re trying to create, so great credit to the boys tonight.”

Next up in the Sports Direct Irish Premiership, Larne welcome Linfield to Inver Park on September 15 (7.45pm).

Lynch added: “I think it will be a very different game, two teams that will have very different personnel on the pitch and as long as both teams try to play the same type of football and I think the commitment will be there from both teams and I think it has all the makings to be a good game.”

Carrick Rangers are also through to the second round after winning 3-2 over Cliftonville at Taylor’s Avenue.

Ben Wilson opened the scoring for the visitors on 13 minutes before Ben Tilney drew the tie level just after the half hour mark.

Carrick went in 2-1 up at the break after Curtis Allen converted a penalty on 38.

With just over 20 minutes remaining, Cliftonville equalised after a deflection off Tilney.

However, Carrick again went ahead on 73 through Danny Purkis and held on to win the tie.

Speaking to Carrick’s media team after the game, manager Stuart King said: “We were very good tonight. I thought we dominated and it could have been a lot easier, but the lads were outstanding. From start to finish I thought they were really on it.”

Next up for Carrick in the league is a home game against Ballymena United (Saturday 3pm),

King added: “We know it’s going to be hard, we know it’s going to be tough. We’re at home and we’ve to try and keep our run going. We can’t take our eye off the ball.”

Ballyclare Comrades exited the competition after falling to a 4-2 defeat away to Bangor.

Darius Roohi had the visitors 2-0 up after two goals inside the first five minutes, but four goals from Ben Arthurs (15, 26, 53 and 74) put The Seasiders into the draw for the next round.