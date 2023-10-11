It was a good night for the east Antrim clubs in the ToalsBet.Com Co Antrim Shield quarter-finals as Larne and Carrick Rangers progressed to the final four.

Larne won 3-0 at home against Playr Fit NIFL Championship side Bangor.

Corey Smith opened the scoring at Inver Park on 25 minutes. Ilijah Paul put Tiernan Lynch’s charges 2-0 up on 36 and Craig Farquhar made it 3-0 on 43 minutes, with the scoreline remaining this way to see the holders make it to their fourth successive Co Antrim Shield semi-final.

Reflecting on the game, Farquhar told the club’s media team: “It was a very professional performance and we got the result, which is the main thing.

Stuart King is 'delighted' after his side made it to the semi-finals of the Co Antrim Shield. (Pic: Press Eye).

"Every cup you enter, you want to win and Tiernan (Lynch) has made that clear. Hopefully we are able to retain the trophy again."

The Invermen will face the winners of the Ballymacash Rangers v Knockbreda tie after the last-eight game at the Bluebell in Lisburn was abandoned before the half-time interval due to a serious injury sustained by ‘Breda player Josh Stewart. The Premier Intermediate side had been leading 2-1 over their Championship opponents before the decision was taken to abandon the game.

A spokesperson for the Co Antrim FA stated: “We would like to extend our best wishes to Knockbreda's Josh Stewart who suffered a serious injury in the quarter-final tie at Ballymacash Rangers. As a result, the tie was abandoned. Further details on the tie will be released in due course.”

Next up for Larne in the league is an away match against Dungannon Swifts on Friday (7.45pm).

Commenting ahead of the game, Farquhar added: “Hopefully we get the three points. They are a good side, but hopefully we can get the three points.”

Carrick Rangers enjoyed a 3-1 win over Dundela at Taylor’s Avenue.

David Cushley scored from the spot on 29 minutes to put Stuart King’s side 1-0 up.

Charlie Dornan equalised for the east Belfast side on 57 but Carrick were back in front a minute later when Ian Fletcher turned the ball into his own net.

Joe Crowe put Carrick 3-1 on 65 and the east Antrim team held on to set up a semi-final with Glentoran.

Speaking to the club’s media team, manager King said: “I’m delighted. It’s the first big semi-final I’ve been involved in as a manager. We got the job done. It’s progress for the club and it’s going to be another big night for us at home to Glentoran. It’s not going to be easy against one of the biggest clubs, but we know on our day we can get results and it’s something we can all look forward to.

"I just wanted to get through tonight. I knew it was going to be tough.”

Eighth-placed Carrick welcome league leaders Linfield to the Loughview Leisure Arena in the Sports Direct Premiership on Friday (7.45pm).

King added: “It will be a big crowd on Friday night and I’m really looking forward to it. Hopefully we can give it our best and try and get more points on the board.