The Northern Ireland Women’s Football Association (NIWFA) has announced that 60 teams, including Coleraine and Ballymoney, are expected to participate in the 2023 season.

The NIWFA season, sponsored by Electric Ireland, is due to kick off on Sunday, April 23 when four afternoon matches will take place across Northern Ireland, from Draperstown to Belfast. League matches will continue until the end of August.

This year’s structure sees seven main leagues, with a new Division 6 to accommodate eight new clubs. There will also be a new Development League running from the end of May, to give experience to six further new teams who are not quite ready for a full competitive season.

Commenting on the return to play, Valerie Heron, NIWFA Chair, said: “We’re delighted to be able to launch the 2023 season following a record number of new club applications.

Back L-R: Hannah Massey (Larne Olympic), Andrene Walker (Electric Ireland), Hayley Mathieson (Coleraine), Valerie Heron (NIWFA Chair) Front L-R: Chelsea Moore (Coleraine), Kacey Hamilton (Camlough Rovers), Louise Sweeney (Kilmore Rec), Chloe Burke (Ballynahinch)

“With continued support from Electric Ireland and, of course, growing interest in the game helped significantly by the success of the Northern Ireland Senior Ladies and their

participation in the Women’s Euro Finals, it’s great to include thirteen new clubs in our season. We are especially pleased to see many players from our leagues now representing NI at underage level.”

There will be seven NIWFA divisional cup competitions this season, as well as an overall NIWFA PwC Super Cup competition. The Electric Ireland Women’s Challenge Cup, CAFA Cup and Mid Ulster Cup will all be taking place this year, providing more opportunities than ever for girls and women to play competitive football.

Commenting on the launch of the competitions Anne Smyth, Sponsorship Specialist at Electric Ireland, said: “It is so rewarding that football at grassroots level is continuing to

attract a growing cohort of women who are enjoying the sport for a range of reasons.