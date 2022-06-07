Diamonds do the double over Antrim

On a damp evening it was the Diamonds that started the brighter and after 4 minutes a great ball across the box from Sonata was just slightly ahead of Caoimhe.

However just a few 7 minutes later Leann picked out Sienna with a great ball and she in turn set it up for Caoimhe to slot home for 1 nil.

The Diamonds cranked up the pressure and five mins later a Caoimhe cross from the left was partly cleared.

It fell to Lee-anne about 25 yards out who hit an absolutely stunning strike that no-one was ever stopping to make it two nil.

A few minutes later the scorer turned provider but Sienna hit her shot just wide.

Antrim came more into it and made the Diamonds work hard to stay in the game with the defence of Alice, Katie, Rhiannah and Ave being a solid unit assisted superbly by Sonata and Lee-anne in front of them.

It was not all Antrim though and quick throws from Ava created a few chances that maybe the Diamonds should have taken.

Caoimhe Shaw was awarded players player of the match against Antrim Rovers

The Diamonds also had a few strong cases for penalties waved away and Lee-anne saw another great strike sail just over with the keeper well beaten.

Half time: Antrim Rovers 0 - Diamonds 2

The team talk from Chloe and Alice must have been either a very stern one or a really motivating one because in the second half the Diamonds came out like a team possessed.

In the 48th minute goalkeeper Milana spotted Sienna one-on-one and her excellent goal kick put Sienna through and she made no mistake to make it 0 -3 .

The Diamonds continued to press and in the 55th minute a corner was headed down and Sienna again reacted quickest to make it 0- 4.

Just 5 minutes later it was 5 nil when a superb cross caused confusion in the home team box and Steph was there to poke home .

In the 65 minute a home goal kick was collected by Sonata and her magnificent lob from just inside the attacking half beat the keeper to make it 0-6.

This was just reward for the excellent work that Sonata has put in the last few weeks.

The result was now beyond doubt and it seemed to give the Diamonds more freedom .

Aine burst through a couple of tackles and hit a great shot past the keeper to make it 7 and a few minutes later Lee-ann struck again with a smooth strike from edge of the box.

The Diamonds made some changes with Aimee McKee, Brigid and Catriona all coming up to do their bit for the Diamonds.

A special mention to young Aimee who showed some great flashes of skill and great tenacity on her debut.

In the 80th minute Milana and Sienna combined again to make it 0 - 9.

With just 5 minutes left a great ball from the impressive Ava found Caoimhe who superbly rounded the goalkeeper and tapped home to make it 0 -10.

With near enough the last kick-off the game a poor kickout from Antrim was picked up by Sienna who bore down on goal and showed great bravery to poke the ball home .

A great result for the Diamonds who for the first time have got back-to-back league wins.

They continue to learn and grow in confidence in their debut league season.