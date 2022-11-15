Larne strengthened their grip at the top of the Danske Bank Irish Premiership table, scoring five goals without reply against Portadown on Saturday.

Leroy Millar opened the scoring for the visitors at Shamrock Park just after the half hour mark. Ben Doherty then put Tiernan Lynch’s side 2-0 up shortly before the interval.

The east Antrim side came out for the second half in blistering fashion, scoring three goals in as many minutes; Lee Bonis (50), Doherty (51) and Cian Bolger (53). The 5-0 victory moved Larne back to the top of the standings on 35 points (plus 24 goal difference). Glentoran dropped to second on 32 points (plus 24 goal difference), with the east Belfast outfit playing one game fewer than their Inver Park counterparts.

Speaking to the club’s Media Director Ian Cahoon, manager Tiernan Lynch said: “We were a little bit slow in the first half. We’d a chat at half time and we knew we needed to do more. They went and did that in the second half.

Tiernan Lynch.

"Our job is about controlling what we can control. Our big thing is to keep our feet on the ground and keep working hard.”

Larne welcome Dungannon to Inver on Friday (7.45pm).

Carrick Rangers suffered a 4-1 loss away to Newry on Saturday.

Donal Rocks scored for the home side on 28 minutes. Andy Mitchell equalised for Carrick on 41.

However, three unanswered goals for Newry after the break from Philip Donnelly (64) and James Teelan (67 and 83) ensured Carrick would be leaving empty-handed.

Speaking to Carrick’s media team, manager Stuart King said: “The best team won. We’ve missed a massive opportunity. A win tonight would have put us three points ahead of Glenavon in seventh. It was a poor night at the office. I asked a few boys to step up at the break and I actually think we were worse in the second half.

"The goals we gave away were disgraceful. I’m really disappointed with our performance.”

King is looking for a reaction when Carrick welcome Portadown to Taylors Avenue on Saturday (3pm).

