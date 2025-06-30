Fixtures for 2025-26 revealed as ​Warrenpoint gear up for life back in the Championship

Warrenpoint celebrate winning the Premier Intermediate League.

​NIFL 2025/26 Playr-Fit Championship Fixtures

​Warrenpoint Town FC begin life back in the Playr-Fit Championship after winning the Premier Intermediate League last season in style.

Gary Boyle's men finished with 59 points – five clear of second placed Queen's University who were also promoted.

Warrenpoint won 26 games drew two and lost five in a stellar season and with the vast majority of players remaining and new additions to the squad, they will be hoping for more of the same in the championship.

Jamie Doran has joined Warrenpoint Town on loan for the coming season.

The latest news from the club is that Jamie Doran will join the club on loan from Glenavon. The 21-year-old central mid-fielder from Newry and former Northern Ireland International U19 player has been with Glenavon since 2021.

They have also announced that Academy graduate Stephen Reid will be remaining.

The league begins this August with the fixtures released as follows:

WARRENPOINT TOWN FIXTURES

Saturday August 9 2025

(H) v Dundela – Milltown (3PM )

Saturday August 16 2025

(A) v Limavady United - Limavady Showgrounds (3PM)

Saturday August 23 2025

(A) v Queens University- The Dub 3PM

Saturday August 30 2025

(H) v Armagh City - Milltown 3PM

Saturday September 6 2025

(A) v Institute – Brandywell Stadium 3PM

Saturday September 13 2025

(H) v Ards – Milltown 3PM

Tuesday September 16 2025

(A) v HW Welders – Blanchflower Stadium 7.45PM

Saturday September 20 2025

(H) v Annagh United – Milltown 3PM

Saturday September 27 2025

(A) v Newington – Inver Park 3PM

Saturday October 4 2025

(H) v Ballinamallard United – Milltown 3PM

Saturday October 11 2025

(A) v Loughgall – Lakeview Park 3PM

Saturday October 18 2025

(H) v HW Welders – Milltown 3PM

Saturday October 25 2025

(A) v Annagh United – BMG Arena 3PM

Saturday November 1 2025

(H) v Limavady United – Milltown 3PM

Saturday November 8 2025

(H) v Institute – Milltown 3PM

Saturday November 15 2025

(A) v Armagh City – Holm Park 3PM

Saturday November 22 2025

(A) v Dundela – Wilgar Park 3PM

Saturday November 29 2025

(H) v Queens University – Milltown 3PM

Saturday December 6 2025

(H) v Newington – Milltown 3PM

Saturday December 13 2025

(A) v Ballinamallard United – Ferney Park 3PM

Saturday December 20 2025

(H) v Loughgall Milltown 3PM

Friday December 26 2025

(A) v Ards – Clandeboye Park 3PM

Tuesday December 30 2025

(H) v HW Welders – Milltown 7.45PM

Saturday January 3 2026

(A) v Queens University – The Dub 2PM

Saturday January 17 2026

(A) v Armagh City - Holm Park 3PM

Saturday January 24 2026

(H) v Ballinamallard United – Milltown 3PM

Saturday January 31 2026

(A) v Limavady United - Limavady Showgrounds 3PM

Saturday February 14 2026

(A) v Newington - Inver Park 3PM

Saturday February 21 2026

(H) v Dundela – Milltown 3PM

Saturday February 28 2026

(A) v Loughgall – Lakeview Park 3PM

Saturday March 7 2026

(H) v Institute – Milltown 3PM

Saturday March 14 2026

(H) v Annagh United – Milltown 3PM

Saturday March 21 2026

(A) v Ards - Clandeboye Park 3PM

POST SPLIT DATES

Round 34 Saturday, 28 March 2026 Round 35 Saturday, 4 April 2026 Round 36 Saturday, 11 April 2026 Round 37 Saturday, 18 April 2026 Round 38 Friday, 24 April 2025