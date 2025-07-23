In just a few days, 62 teams from across the world will be preparing to kick off a week-long football extravaganza across three council areas.

Globel powerhouses including Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Celtic, Rangers, Brighton and Hove Albion and teams from as far away as Mexico, Japan, the United Arab Emirates and Bermuda will arrive in Northern Ireland, with their sights firmly set on bringing home that historic Budget Energy SuperCupNI trophy.

For followers of the tournament, the 2025 programme is a ‘must buy’ ahead of what promises to be an action-packed week of football.

The official tournament programme is now in the shops and with thousands of tourists descending upon the three council areas of Causeway Coast & Glens, Mid & East Antrim and Antrim & Newtownabbey over the next few weeks, the programme is likely to fly off the shelves!

Evan and Leo were two of the first to get their hands on the Budget Energy SuperCupNI 2025 official programme at the Lodge Hotel in Coleraine. CREDIT SUPER CUP NI

Tournament Management Team deputy lead Sam Gamble said the programme is a special part of the tournament experience.

“We know from speaking to the teams that the programme is really special and something players look back on with great fondness. Every year we get tournament graduates contacting us from all over the world telling us of the incredible experience they had and how they still have their ID pass and programme. It is a special memento for the players and their families.”

PROGAMME OUTLETS

Coleraine – Bishops (the Diamond), Archibald’s New Row, Moore’s (Church Street), Chocoloons (Bridge Street), Lodge Hotel, Spar on Mountsandel Road, Spar, Bush Filling Station, Spar, Kenny Bradley’s, Lower Newmills Road and Coleraine FC Club Shop.

Ballymoney – Candy Store, Church Street.

Limavady – D and G’s Fashion, Main Street.

Ballymena – Tourist Information Centre, Bridge Street and Seven Towers Leisure Centre (Trostan Avenue).

Portrush – The White House, Main Street, Cantely’s Spar Eglinton Street, Hillcrest, Coleraine Road and Spar Filling Station, Causeway Road.

Portstewart – Lemontree Lettings, Promenade, Roughan’s, Promenade, Trolan’s Station Road, Spar Larkhill and Portstewart Arms.

Bushmills – Centra, Diamond.

Castlerock – Costcutters on Main Street.

Articlave – Exorna Filling Station and Costcutters, Scone Road.

Garvagh – Garvagh Filling Station, Main Street.

Kilrea – Kilrea Filling Station, Main Street.

Magherafelt – Sportique, Broad Street.

Antrim – The Little House, Chimney Corner FC.

Glengormley – Eurospar Glenwell, 290 Antrim Road.

Ballyclare – The Paper Shop, The Square.

Belfast – SS Moores, Chichester Street.

MULTI MATCH TICKETS

Super Cup NI 2025 will begin with a parade through Coleraine town centre on Sunday, July 27 at 7pm. Full details from https://supercupni.com/